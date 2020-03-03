Make Khichdi A High-Protein Dish With This Easy Recipe That Adds Palak And Other Veggies To It

This khichdi packs a punch of nutrition from dal, palak and vegetables.

Highlights Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food for many people.

You can make it richer in protein with this recipe.

This veg palak recipe adds palak, peas, cauliflower and paneer to it.

Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food for most of us. It is light and healthy, yet totally satiating and delicious. It is known as 'Huggi' in Karnataka, 'Pongal' in Tamil Nadu, and khichdi in most of the northern part of the country. It is a simple one-pot dish made with just a handful of ingredients. Rice, dal and mild spices are used to make tummy-friendly dish for those days when your stomach is upset or you are feeling stuffed. Don't get deceived by its simplicity; this is what helps to make this dish versatile too. If you are bored of eating the same old khichdi and want to try something new and healthier, make this veg palak khichdi.





Palak, or spinach, is a powerhouse of nutrients like iron, proteins, vitamin C and minerals like potassium and magnesium. Add to it, the nutrition of proteins from other healthy vegetables like peas, cauliflower and cottage paneer, you'll get a power-packed meal, which is already abuzz with proteins from dal. Don't worry; these additions won't make much of a difference in the cooking process. This veg palak khichdi is still pretty easy to make at home.





(Also Read: This Yummy Khichdi Is Packed With The Goodness Of Three Dals!)





Spinach contains Vitamin C and other nutrients.

Veg Palak Khichdi Recipe



Ingredients:





One cup rice and moong dal

One cup spinach

Half cup peas

Half cup cauliflower

100 grams cottage cheese (paneer)

2 green chillies

Salt to taste

2-3 bay leaves

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida

Half teaspoon cumin (jeera)

5-6 garlic cloves, minced

Ghee (clarified butter) - optional

Half inch cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon garam masala



Method:





Take equal measures of dal and rice and soak them in water for some time. Cook it along with peas and cauliflower in some oil, salt and asafoetida.

Meanwhile, boil spinach leaves till they wilt. Let the spinach cool down, drain excess water and grind it in mixer-grinder.

Now, heat some oil and add cumin, bay leaves, cinnamon stick, green chillies and garlic. Pour the spinach puree and mix well. Add dal, peas and rice mixture and combine everything. Add salt (if required) and some garam masala. Cook for a couple of minutes and turn off the gas. Top it with tiny cottage cheese (paneer) cubes. You can also add ghee (clarified butter) on top or a bunch of muddled coriander leaves.



Choose the quantity of the ingredients as per your preference. You can also add or subtract veggies as per your choice. Make this humble yet healthful palak khichdi whenever you feel an energy slump. This protein-rich meal will lift you back up in no time.









