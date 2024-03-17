A bento box is a Japanese-style lunch box that holds a meal consisting of a main dish and some sides. If you want to make your packed lunch interesting, whether for work or kids' school, investing in a bento box can help you prep as well as vibrantly present your meals. The idea is to use small quantities of various items and arrange them in a way that looks aesthetic. Want to know what you can put in a bento box? Read on for some interesting bento box lunch ideas.

Here Are 5 Delicious And Good-Looking Bento Box Lunches:

1. Sandwich And Salad Bento Box

This is one of the simplest bento box lunches to prepare. First make a wholesome sandwich with a variety of fillings of your choice -- cheese, meat, lettuce, tomatoes and so on. Place the sandwich in one part of the box. Next comes the salad. We are going to place each ingredient separately -- so the chopped carrots go in one spot, cucumbers in another and cherry tomatoes in the third. If you want to add some fruit, you can also add grapes or strawberries. Your wholesome and colourful lunch box is ready.

2. Vegetable Pulao And Fruits Bento Box

If you plan to pack rice, you can make a pulao by cooking it with veggies like tiny chopped carrots and peas. Add the cooked rice to the bigger section of the box. In the smaller portions, you can add strawberries, grapes and cucumber. For some snack treats, you can add crackers and jellies. Enjoy!

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Zucchini Noodles And Baked Chicken Bento Box

If you like cold pasta, zucchini noodles can be the healthy and tasty item in your bento lunch box. Here is the full step-by-step recipe. You can pair these noodles with slices of succulent baked chicken for protein. Further portions in the box can be filled with fresh fruits of your choice.

4. Greek Salad And Hard Boiled Eggs Bento Box

If you are a fan of Greek Salad, make it a part of your bento box. In one big portion, add the salad consisting of chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumber, olives, cheese, feta and lemon juice. Here is the full recipe. The other portions of the box can be filled with hard-boiled eggs and hummus.

5. Vegetable Wraps, Cheese And Fruit Bento box

If you are looking for a filling option, you can make vegetable wraps using fillings of your choice such as capsicum, bell peppers, onion, paneer etc. Slice these into two halves and place them in the bento box. Fill the other portions with pieces of cheese and fruit of your choice.





Which of these bento box lunches will you try first? Share with us in the comments section.