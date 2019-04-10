Make This 3-Ingredient Chocolate Ice-Cream At Home Without Ice-Cream Machine And Eggs, Watch Video

Summers are here and so are the neighbourhood ice-cream carts with all amazing flavours of ice-creams. We share a unique love-hate relationship with summer. The scorching heat drains you, you are exhausted pretty much all the time and let's not even begin talking about the tanning. Very few things can truly delight us in this scorching heat. Gentle cool breeze, a glass of chilled sharbat, bowl of fresh cut mangoes, and a big scoop of chocolate ice-cream; these are few things that occupy top spots in our 'happy summer check-list'. And we have to admit, we do share a special soft corner for chocolate ice-cream.





We have all fought over it with our siblings, we have all felt sad each time someone at the ice-cream counter said that they are out of chocolate ice-cream, and we have all wished if there was someone who could make us chocolate ice-cream every day! Well, if you still secretly harbour the same wish, you have arrived at the right place.





(Also Read: Cassata: How To Make This Favourite Ice Cream Dessert At Home)





This yummy homemade chocolate ice-cream recipe is a dream come true for every chocolate lover out there. This eggless ice-cream needs no ice-cream maker or special equipment. It needs all of three ingredients and is super hassle-free to prepare too. To make sure your ice cream is nice and creamy, make sure your whipped cream has no watery whey. Give it a nice mix, so that it is firm. This recipe of chocolate ice-cream by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi is so easy, that you can try it out with your kids too. It may prove to be a fun summer activity for them! Enjoy the video and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

(Also Read: 8 Easy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes | Ice Cream Recipes)













