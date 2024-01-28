With winter comes the sweet aroma of jaggery lingering in our homes. As the temperature drops, our cravings for warm, comforting treats intensify. Gur, or jaggery, becomes a winter favourite, finding its way into various recipes that warm our souls. On the other hand, the light and crunchy makhanas, or fox nuts, have become a beloved snack for all occasions. Usually, we savour them with a sprinkle of spices, but today, we are all set to create something extraordinary - a sweet twist of gur treat that combines the goodness of gur and makhana.

Why Is Gur Healthy For Us?

Gur, the unrefined sugar, not only serves as a natural sweetener but also brings a myriad of health benefits to the table. Packed with iron, it aids in combating anaemia and boosts haemoglobin levels. Additionally, its rich mineral content supports digestion and helps cleanse the liver. Embracing gur in our winter recipes not only satisfies our sweet cravings but also nourishes our bodies.

What Are The Benefits Of Makhana?

Makhana, the guilt-free snack, is low in calories and high in nutrients. With a high content of magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, it contributes to bone health and helps in lowering blood pressure. The fox nuts are also a good source of antioxidants, promoting overall well-being. Including makhana in our diet not only tantalizes our taste buds but also offers a wholesome and nutritious alternative to traditional snacks.

Gur makhana snack gives us the combined benefits of both the star ingredients, providing a delicious and crunchy nibble to munch on while braving the winter chill. The recipe for gur makhana was shared on the Instagram handle 'allaboutbabysingh.' Let's see how to make this unique sweet makhana snack.

How To Make Gur Makhana | Sweet Makhana Snack Recipe:

In a pan, heat 1 tsp of ghee, then add 2 cups of makhana. Roast them on very low heat for 4-5 minutes, ensuring constant stirring to prevent burning. To test the roast, take one makhana, crush it, and listen for that satisfying crunch. Transfer the perfectly roasted makhanas to a plate and let them cool. In the same pan, add another 1 tsp of ghee and 1/2 cup of chopped or grated jaggery. Heat it over medium-low flame until the jaggery melts and bubbles up. Keep the flame low and add 1 tbsp sesame seeds, 1 tsp dry ginger powder, a pinch of black salt, and black pepper.





To check if the jaggery is cooked, drop a bit into water. If it breaks easily, it's ready. Now, add in the roasted makhana, stirring gently to coat them thoroughly with the molten jaggery. Once done, remove the pan from the stove, let it cool, and separate the makhanas.

Watch the complete recipe video for gur makhana here:

Store this delectable treat in an airtight container, and it will stay fresh for up to 2 weeks. The addition of black salt and black pepper is optional, but it elevates the taste, creating a perfect balance with the sweetness of jaggery.





As you savour each bite of this gur makhana bliss, let its warmth comfort you. This delightful treat brings you flavours and nutrition in one bowl.

