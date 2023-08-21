In India, makhana is generally considered to be a traditional 'snack' that has long been part of our diet. It has recently found a new resurge in popularity. Apart from traditional preparations, people are experimenting with makhana to come up with unique and tasty treats. But can you eat makhana as part of a weight loss diet? And if yes, how exactly should you be consuming them? We have the answers for you! Below we have listed the potential benefits of makhana as well as diet-friendly recipes you need to check out:

Is Makhana Good For Weight Loss? How Fox Nuts Support Weight Loss

Makhana is a low-cal food. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Promote satiety:

Makhana provides fibre as well as protein, both of which help in curbing your appetite and making you feel full for longer. Such foods are said to be especially good for those wanting to lose weight.

2. Low in calories:

Makhana contains healthy carbohydrates and sustains you without adding too many calories to your diet. This is another of its characteristics that make it a great addition to your weight loss diet.

3. Full of nutrients

Makhana contains micronutrients such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus. It also provides antioxidants that can boost your overall health, beyond improved weight management.

4. May help manage blood sugar levels

Even if you're not trying to lose weight because of diabetic complications, makhana is a great choice. Foods that help keep blood sugar levels from spiking can keep your system in balance and can also help keep cravings at bay.

How To Have Makhana For Weight Loss? 5 Easy And Healthy Fox Nut Recipes

1. Homemade Roasted Makhana

Homemade roasted makhana is a relatively low-cal snack. Photo Credit: iStock

Makhana can safely be consumed plain. But most of us would enjoy it better with some flavour. Instead of opting for any packaged varieties of flavoured makhana, make your own at home. Roast makhana in ghee or olive oil and spice them up with jeera (cumin) powder, chilli powder, chaat masala and/or any other seasonings of your choice. Just take care not to add too much salt. Here's an easy recipe for reference.

2. Makhana Bhel

Another flavourful way to relish makhana is in the form of a delicious bhel. As you may know, certain types of bhel add crunch through sev and/or kurmura. Here, makhana fulfils that role. It makes the overall dish much healthier too. There are different ways to prepare makhana bhel. Our version contains the goodness of potatoes, peanuts, chillies, coriander and spice masalas. Click here for the detailed recipe.

3. Makhana Dosa

Makhana can also be used as one of the key ingredients for a unique dosa batter

Typically, dosa batter is made using a combination of rice and urad dal. But you can make it even more nutritious by using makhana for the same. Rava (semolina), poha flakes and curds are also added, to form a smooth batter for your dosas. Choose semolina made using whole wheat rather than refined flour for extra benefits. Find the complete recipe for the batter here.

4. Makhana Smoothie

The distinctive texture of makhana makes it quite a versatile ingredient. It can actually form the base of a nourishing non-dairy breakfast smoothie. Sounds interesting? This drink is actually recommended by a nutritionist. Along with the fox nuts, it contains apples and chia seeds - both of which can help with your weight loss journey. Watch the recipe video here.

5. Makhana Raita

You can also make a diet-special raita using roasted makhana, curds, walnuts and masalas. Once you taste it, this lip-smacking raita might just become a staple in your household, for dieters as well as non-dieters. You can prepare it in just a few minutes and keep it chill as long as you want. Watch the recipe video here.





Now you know there are different ways in which you can savour makhana as part of your weight loss diet! Which of these recipes are you going to try first?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.