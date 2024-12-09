Haldi doodh holds a special place in Indian culture and medicine. Since time immemorial, it has been a go-to beverage for strengthening immunity, providing relief from cold, and aiding digestion. The presence of a compound called curcumin, along with its anti-inflammatory properties, is what makes it a wonder drink. We are sure many of you make haldi doodh multiple times throughout the year, especially during winter. While making haldi doodh is not difficult, many people are unaware of the right way to make it. If you're a fan of haldi doodh, here are some mistakes you should watch out for while making it at home.

Haldi Doodh Recipe | Here Are 4 Mistakes To Avoid While Making Haldi Doodh:

1. Using Store-Bought Haldi

A common mistake many of us make while making haldi doodh is using store-bought haldi. Sure, it serves as a convenient option, but remember, it is also less nutritious compared to kacchi (raw) haldi. We all know that anything in its fresh form naturally retains more nutrients. In this case, kachhi haldi retains more curcumin - the active compound found in turmeric. So, try to get your hands on kachhi haldi to reap the benefits of haldi doodh in its truest sense.

Also Read: Craving Haldi Doodh And Chai? Get Best Of Both Worlds With Maharashtrian Ukala

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Going Overboard With Sugar

Love adding sugar to your haldi doodh? Well, make sure you don't go overboard with it. Sugar might make your haldi doodh taste better, but let's not forget it is also high in calories. If you add too much sugar, your haldi doodh won't be as nutritious. To prevent this, add only as much as required. You can also swap it with gud (jaggery) to make it a healthier option.

3. Not Adding Any Flavourings

When making haldi doodh, we all have our personal preferences. Some like it with haldi alone, while others like adding sugar to their doodh. But if you skip the flavourings, it won't taste as good. The next time you make it, consider adding spices like elaichi (cardamom), kaali mirch (black peppercorn), or dalchini (cinnamon) to it. These spices help add a distinct flavour to the haldi doodh, making it incredibly delicious. Additionally, you can also add a few strands of saffron.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Boiling Haldi And Milk Together

Did you know that boiling haldi and milk together isn't such a great idea? Yes, you heard that right. According to weight loss coach Nidhi Gupta, boiling haldi with milk can destroy the active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin. Instead, one should always boil milk in a separate pan first. Then, mix haldi with ghee in another pan, and finally add it to the boiled milk. This way, haldi will be able to retain all its nutrients.

Also Read: Haldi Doodh And More: 5 Milk-Based Drinks To Boost Immunity





So, the next time you make haldi doodh at home, keep these tips in mind. Click here for the complete recipe for haldi doodh.