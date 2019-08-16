Malaika Arora’s Tricolour Lunch Is Sure To Make The ‘Desi’ In You Drool (See Pics)

Malaika is one of Indias favourite fitness icons

The nation celebrated 73rd Independence Day on 15th August with much fervour and enthusiasm. Bollywood celebs and stars also extended wishes and greetings for the same on their respective social media profiles. Some of them took the festive spirit a notch higher by incorporating the tricolour in their wardrobe, home décor and even food! Yes, you heard us! Bollywood actor and TV personality Malaika Arora indulged in a delectable lunch on the occasion of Independence Day. With her dosa, Malaika paired chutneys of three colours inspired by our national flag-saffron, white and green.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Eats Clean Even On Sets: Here's Proof)





In the following pictures we also saw some pulao, bhindi ki sabzi, some dal and karela- can a spread be anymore desi? We doubt. Malaika enjoyed the lunch at her ‘home sweet home' and the caption read ‘Lunch is served...Jai Hind'. On Independence Day, it is a common tradition for people to pamper themselves with a decadent lunch or breakfast. The spreads usually consist of dishes from different corners of the country that you may or may not have on a daily basis. Malaika is one of India's favourite fitness icons and is very conscious about her diet, but on the special occasion of Independence Day, she chose to take a break from her strict diet.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora's Morning Coffee Is Weight Loss And Ketogenic-Friendly!)

Malaika was last seen judging India's Next Top Model, prior to which she was seen in India's Got Talent as a judge. She has also made cameo appearances in Koffee With Karan and Dance India Dance as a jury member.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Grabs Delicious But Nutritious Lunch During Her New York Vacay (See Pic))



