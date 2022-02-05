Malaika Arora never fails to educate us on what's good for our health. She loves to share tips with her Instagram family. And, now, on a fine Saturday morning, she shared an image of a bowl of cherries on one of her Instagram Stories. That's all. No caption upload. Well, the image itself is worth a thousand words. Agree? This vibrant red fruit is the perfect way to start your weekend. Thanks, Malaika, for the much-needed Saturday motivation. Cherries are a popular superfood because of their high nutrient and antioxidant content.





And, if you are willing to add this amazing fruit to your diet then we have a set of recipes ready for you.

Talk about cherries and the first dish that comes to our mind is cakes. This pineapple cake gets a good amount of fruity zest with the addition of fresh cherries.

Love to indulge your sweet tooth in delectable desserts? This cheesecake recipe is the perfect choice for you. The sweetness and fruitiness of cherry add to the flavour and texture.

Cherries can also be a part of a refreshing and healthy drink. Make ice tea with it and add ginger to the drink for a distinctive blend of flavours.

Cherries can also be a part of savoury dishes. Make a party-ready chicken dish and include plums and cherries into it for an unforgettable sweet flavour to the savoury meal.

Here's a refreshing drink for the weekend that also has the flavour of cherries infused into it. Mix the drink with cherry juice and top it with fresh cherries.