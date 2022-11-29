Come winter and we find ourselves craving all things warm, greasy and sugary. The nip in the air makes us want to indulge in comfort foods. And what better than traditional Indian desserts to curb these sweet cravings? Be it a bowl full of gajar ka halwa or delicious gond ke ladoo, nothing can compare to these winter delights. And if you thought our beloved celebrities could stay clear of these cravings, Malaika Arora is here to prove you wrong. The actress is a big-time foodie and doesn't shy away from telling her fans all about it! In her recent Instagram story, we could see a jar full of delicious pinni. "It's pinni season, got my stack. Thank you @cinnamonkitchenindia," read the caption in the story. Take a look:

For the unversed, pinni or panjiri is a traditional Punjabi winter delicacy that is made using whole wheat flour, desi ghee, sugar or jaggery and lots of dry fruits. This sweet treat has a nutty taste and crumbly texture and is loaded with immunity-boosting and heat-generating properties. If you're wondering how to make this delicious dessert, we've got you covered. Check out the recipe below:

Atte Ki Pinni Recipe: How To Make Atte Ki Pinni

First, heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai. Add wheat flour (atta) and roast it on low flame or until it turns golden brown. Once done, transfer it to a plate and allow it to cool for some time. Now, add sugar and cardamom powder. Mix everything together. (You can sprinkle some milk to combine the mixture) Once it cools down, divide the mixture into equal portions and shape it into various round balls. Decorate them with lots of dry fruits like almonds, raisins and cashew nuts. You can even replace sugar with jaggery to make these pinnis healthier.

Now that you know how to make this winter specialty, try it at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.