What comes to our mind when we think of South Indian food? It is idli, sambhar or dosa, isn't it!? These delicious delicacies are extremely popular all across the world but the truth is that South Indian cuisine is much more than these dishes! The flavour of this cuisine changes from one coast to the coast. Take, for instance, Mangalore — this coastal city in Karnataka is home to a vibrant and flavourful local cuisine. The mangalorean cuisine is filled with the nutty flavours of the coconut and the tanginess of tamarind, which makes the food taste scrumptious! Today, we have brought a quick and easy prawn curry from Mangalore to bring you a taste of this city on your plate – Mangalorean Prawn Curry.





Also known as Yeti Gassi, this Mangalorean curry is a bit different from other South Indian curries. Most curries use coconut milk to create a thick and creamy gravy, but in this recipe, we make a thick paste of coconut and then add water to make a rich and creamy curry. This orange prawn curry has layers of tanginess, thanks to the use of tamarind. This earthy and light prawn curry is super easy to make!

This prawn curry is delicious!

How To Make Mangalorean Prawn Curry | Easy Prawn Curry Recipe:

Start by grinding dry red chillies, grated coconut and tamarind in a smooth paste. Keep this aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add hing and turmeric powder. Now place the cleaned prawns in the pan. Once the prawns are half cooked add the ground paste and salt. Mix well so that the prawns are coated in the masala. Pour in water and let the gravy cook for 5-10 minutes. The prawn curry is ready.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Mangalorean Prawn Curry.





Serve this prawn curry with steamed rice, freshly cooked appam or crispy neer dosa.





Sounds easy, right!? Recreate this simple and delicious Mangalorean prawn curry and impress your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!