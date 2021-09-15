Coffee happens to be the perfect comfort drink for many of us. Given how versatile the drink is, it can be had both hot and cold. From the classic black coffee to the sugary Frappuccino, there is so much you can do with coffee. Today, we have something special for all ardent coffee lovers who like their beverage strong and sweet, but not overpowering. This new Instagram video by celebrity chef Saransh Goila will help you prepare your own caramel Frappuccino with the right balance of coffee and sugar. In the video, the chef says that most Frappuccino drinks available are often extremely sweet. But now, you can prepare a balanced version of the drink at home.





To prepare the drink you will need the following ingredients:

Sugar Butter Salt Cream Ice Cubes Coffee Milk Caramel

Here's how you can make the coffee

First prepare the delicious caramel with sugar, water, butter, salt and cream. Next take ice cubes, shots of coffee and blend them well with milk and caramel. Add whipped cream along with the buttery caramel sauce on top of the drink.

Sharing the video, Saransh Goila wrote, “My take on the classic and oh boy it'll leave you bouncing with sugar and coffee." This coffee is budget-friendly too as it can be made with just Rs 50, he said.





Have a look at the video here:

In addition to this yummy recipe, there are many other ways you can enjoy your coffee at home. We have curated a list of five easy coffee recipes for you.

Cold coffee is a great way to start your day. It is a perfect cold blend of the goodness of coffee, milk, ice and sugar.

This famous recipe comes from South India. For this, the coffee is filtered through perforated containers mixed with some fresh milk. It is foamy and absolutely yummy.

This coffee is a beautiful blend of coffee, sugar and is finally served with a lot of whipped cream.

This recipe has freshly brewed coffee, milk, and nutmeg (grated). This coffee is poured on the ice cubes right before serving to give it the iced effect.

Mocha cooler is a perfect combination of strong black coffee, sumptuous chocolate ice cream and cream, of course. Interestingly, the chocolate is first dissolved in hot coffee before cooling it down into Mocha cooler.





Do let us know which coffee you liked the most!