Masaba Gupta is one of the most inspiring fitness icons in Bollywood today. If you've been following her for a while now, then you'd know that she is a strong advocate of healthy eating. The designer-entrepreneur actress often shares glimpses from her fitness and diet regime. From nutritious dishes to detoxifying drinks - she doesn't miss a chance to keep her 1.7M followers on Instagram updated with her foodie diaries. She is a huge inspiration for people who are trying to eat healthy or are on a weight loss journey. Recently, she shared a glimpse of what her Sunday breakfast looked like and it has given us major health goals!





She took to her Instagram stories to share what her breakfast meal looked like. In the story, we could see a spinach and millet dosa, egg and spring onion bhurji and guacamole. She also added a heart emoji along with it. It seems like the designer likes to kick-start her day with all things healthy and nutritious. Take a look:

We love how motivated she is towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle. While she believes in eating healthy, she doesn't like to compromise on the taste. Earlier, she shared a photo of a mouth-watering south-Indian meal on Instagram stories. In the story, we could see a platter full of idiyappams, a popular rice noodle dish from Kerala. It was paired with a preparation of red amaranth and cowpea curry cooked with a mix of spices. We could also spot avial, raita and a bowl of hearty stew on her plate. Read more about it here.













What do you think about Masaba Gupta's healthy lifestyle? Do let us in the comments sections below.