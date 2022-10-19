Peanut is probably one of the most popular food ingredients in India. If you explore, you will find this ingredient is being used extensively in our food culture. From making chutney out of it to using it as garnishing element, this bite-sized goodness has varied usage. We also make sweet dish, butter, oil etc using peanuts. And then comes the snack part. Peanuts make for a popular snack when chomped as is during the winters. Then we make starter by mixing it with tomato, onion, lime juice and masala. If you ask us, our favourite peanut-based snack remains the nutcracker. Easily available as a packaged snack, nutcracker is peanuts coated with spicy masala and fried to perfection. Sound delicious; isn't it?





Now, what if we say, we have a recipe to help you replicate those nutcrackers at home. You heard us. The recipe is quick, easy and helps you prepare a pack of store-style masala peanut seamlessly. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Take a look.





How To Make Nutcracker At Home:

Take raw peanuts and wash it in water. Do not over wash. Take the washed peanuts in a bowl and keep aside. Now, in another bowl, take besan, rice flour and corn flour. Add the masalas - salt, red chilli powder (preferably, Kashmiri red chilli), turmeric powder, cumin powder, garam masala, amchoor powder and baking soda. Dry mix everything together. Now add this dry mix to the peanuts and mix everything. Do not add the whole mix together. Sprinkle some water on the mix and add more besan to it. Mix again. Continue this process twice or thrice until each peanut is well and evenly coated. Heat oil and deep-fry the peanuts. Transfer it to a plate. Place a cheesecloth or tissue on the plate to absorb excess oil. And you have a batch of delicious nutcrackers ready to be relished.

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of peanut masala (nutcracker):







Try it at home and do let us know how you liked it.