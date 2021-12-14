Growing up in India, you must have seen one common sight throughout the winter: roadside vendors selling boiled or roasted peanuts. But have you ever wondered why peanuts are associated with this season? Or why are peanuts one of the most popular foods during this time of year? Well, the reason is that peanuts are a powerhouse of nutrients, and have numerous health benefits. They are high in proteins, good fats, micro, and macronutrients, and protect us from a variety of illnesses. Also, peanuts, unlike almonds, walnuts, and cashews, aren't as expensive.

Peanut can be enjoyed boiled or roasted

Here are 5 benefits of having peanuts during winter:

1) Weight loss:

You can eat peanuts while trying to lose weight as they may suppress your appetite. But consume in moderation.

2) Protein:

Peanuts have roughly 25.8 grams of protein per 100 grams. Being a good plant-based protein source, it's beneficial to consume during winter.

3) Heart health:

This crunchy snack can help you manage various factors that increase the risk of heart diseases. It helps in lowering bad cholesterol.

4) Blood sugar levels:

Peanuts can be included in a diabetic's diet in small quantities, as their low glycemic index makes them a good choice for diabetics. However, include in moderation.

5) Minerals and vitamins:

Peanuts provide multiple nutrients at once. They are a great source of minerals, vitamins, protein, omega-3, omega-6, fiber, copper, folate, vitamin E, thiamine, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Peanuts are great snacks with evening tea

Here are a few recipes that you can make using peanuts:

Chocolates and peanuts seem to be a marriage made in heaven. To make it at home, all that you'd need is some honey, oats, and peanut butter.

Make it in just two minutes. Then combine it with jam, whip up a smoothie or just spread it on your toast for the ultimate comfort snack.

There can't be a better snack than peanut chikki recipe made with jaggery during winter. Apart from being yummy, it helps in keeping the body warm.

If you're in the mood for some chaat, quickly whip up a peanut sundal. It's loaded with south Indian flavours that come from mustard and curry leaves and grated coconut. Enjoy it with tea on a cold evening.

We've already told you how to make peanut butter. Now, this is one of the ways you can put that buyer to great use. Peanut butter biscuits are easy to make and are another great tea-time snack.





