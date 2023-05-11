In India, Chinese fast food is immensely popular, with many roadside stalls and vans offering delicious dishes. Noodles, in particular, are widely loved in Chinese cuisine, with variations like Egg Noodles, Schezwan Noodles and Chilli Garlic Noodles that never fail to impress. Veg Hakka Noodles is one such amazing recipe that we can't resist. While many restaurants are known for serving veg hakka noodles, attempting to recreate the same at home often leads to disappointing results. But fret not! We have some tips that will help you make perfect restaurant-style Hakka noodles at home.





To achieve the best results, there are a few essential steps to follow. So, without further delay, let's take a look.





Also Read: Prevent Darkening Of Mango After Cutting - 5 Tips To Keep The Fruit Fresh

Here Are 3 Important Rules to Make Veg Hakka Noodles:

1. Cut the Vegetables in the Right Size

Carrots, capsicum, cabbage, and spring onion greens are commonly added to Veg Hakka Noodles. It is crucial to cut these vegetables in the right size so that they blend well with the noodles while cooking. The vegetables should not overpower the dish, so ensure that you julienne the carrots, slice the onions, and cut the capsicum and cabbage lengthwise, considering the thickness of the noodles. If using spring onions, cut the greens into one-inch lengths or finely chop them for garnishing. Cutting the vegetables in this way will ensure the perfect texture and flavour in your Veg Hakka Noodles.





Also Read: Peel It! 5 Fruits And Vegetables You Should Eat Without The Skin

2. Boil the Noodles Perfectly

Bring water to a rolling boil and add salt and a small spoonful of oil. Add the noodles and cook them on high flame for 30 to 60 seconds until they separate. Turn off the heat, cover the utensil, and let the noodles sit for 2 to 3 minutes. This allows the noodles to cook for a few more seconds without overcooking them. Afterward, drain the noodles using a strainer and rinse them with cold water to stop the cooking process. Toss the noodles with some oil to prevent sticking.

3.How to Cook Noodles

In restaurants, a special wok is typically used to cook noodles, providing high heat. If you don't have a Chinese-style wok, you can use a light-bottomed wok heated on high flame with oil to create a non-stick surface. Then, add the ingredients in the right order to make your noodles.





Click here for the complete recipe of veg hakka noodles.





By following these master rules, you can prepare delicious Veg Hakka Noodles that rival restaurant-quality. Enjoy your homemade culinary delight!









