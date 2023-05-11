"Eat your greens, and your fruits" is something we all grew up hearing and there is more than one reason for it. They are healthy, nutritious and benefit your overall health. There's no arguing that fruits and vegetables are super healthy, but whether to eat them with the skin (or not) is up for debate. Today, you would find multiple articles on the internet, speaking about the benefits of fruit peels and vegetable skins. As per experts, the peels are packed with health-benefiting properties and tossing them off means eliminating a good amount of nutrients from your diet. But the question is, does this theory apply to all the produce available in the market? Probably not! There are still some fruits and vegetables that you should eat after scrapping. In this article, we will take you through some of the popular foods that need de-skinning and also explain the reason for the same. Read on.

Also Read: 5 Things To Keep In Mind While Cleaning Veggies And Fruits

Photo Credit: Pexel

Why Do You Peel Fruits And Vegetables?

We all are used to reaching out to a scrapper as soon as we get a fruit or vegetable in hand. Why? This is something our elders have taught us since childhood. Peeling the produce is considered safe and hygienic for three major reasons. Let's take a look.

3 reasons why you should peel the skin of certain fruits and vegetables before eating:

1. Removes pesticides and toxins:

While growing fruits and vegetables, toxins, germs and pesticides often get accumulated on the skin of the produce. This not only makes the food harmful but also leads to several allergic reactions in people.

2. Enhances the taste:

The skins of fruits and vegetables are tough and fibrous in nature and often take away their original flavours. Some of these peels are bitter in taste as well, hence, removing the skin improves both the taste and texture of the food.

3. Easy to digest:

The fibrous peels often make it hard for us to digest, leading to bloating, indigestion, bowel issues and more. Hence, people with digestion issues are always suggested to peel fruits and vegetables before eating.

Also Read: Soak Your Way To Better Digestion: 7 Foods That Should Be Soaked In Water

Photo Credit: Pexel

5 Fruits And Vegetables You Should Peel Before Eating:

1. Mangoes:

Mango skin is known to contain fibres and other nutrients, along with a harmful compound - named urushiol - in small amounts. Hence, it is always safe to toss the mango peels before eating the fruit. Moreover, the peel tastes pungent, ruining the amazing flavour of the fruit.

2. Avocados:

Avocado is considered superfood and if you want to enjoy the benefits, peel the skin well. The skin is tough, dry and has a pungent taste, which ruins the meal experience. Whether you make a guacamole or have it as is on toast, avocado is best enjoyed without skin.

3. Sweet potatoes:

While potato skin is considered healthy and tasty, sweet potatoes should be de-skinned before eating. Why? The tough and fibrous skin of a sweet potato is hard to digest and can lead to several gut-related issues including upset stomach.

Photo Credit: Pexel

4. Pumpkin:

The skin of the pumpkin is edible; however, the hard texture takes too long to soften while cooking. As a result, we either end up leaving it raw or overcooking the meaty part of the pumpkin. To eliminate the whole fuss, it is always better to de-skin pumpkin before eating.

5. Citrus fruits:

We use orange and lemon zest to enhance the aroma of various dishes. Experts suggest it should be limited to that because the thick skin of citrus fruits is bitter and have an unpleasant flavour. Moreover, these peels can be tough to digest as well.

Next time when you have a fruit or vegetable in hand, decide wisely whether to leave the skin on or peel it.