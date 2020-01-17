Mediterranean Diet: Make Healthy Veg Taco At Home With Rajma Or Kidney Beans (Recipe Inside)

Neha Grover | Updated: January 17, 2020 18:11 IST
The recent wave of healthy eating has prompted people to shift their eating choices towards healthier foods. Mediterranean diet has crawled its way in the world of health for its various healthy eating options. Mediterranean cuisine largely comprises fresh vegetables, fish, legumes, beans, fruits, leafy greens and herbs, making it one of the most sought-after cuisines by health enthusiasts. U.S. News and World Report named Mediterranean diet as the healthiest diet, the third time in a row. Such is the popularity of this diet nowadays. While Italian cuisine has always been a hit in India, we are slowly waking up to the deliciousness and health benefits of Mediterranean food too.
With a slew of restaurants serving Mediterranean foods, we thought - why not start making some of them in our homes? If you already love taco, falafel, tortillas, and the likes, you must try making this recipe of veg tacos in your kitchen.
You'll be surprised to see how easy it is to make tacos at home. This veg taco uses a filling of some common foods that we keep using for Indian cooking, the star ingredient being kidney beans or rajma. Now, we don't know anyone who doesn't love rajma. It's a good thing that our favourite food is a commonly used food in Mediterranean dishes as well. As far as taco shells are concerned, you can easily source them in any variety of your choice from your neighbourhood superstore. Better still; make taco shells from scratch at home!
(Also Read: Make Mediterranean Omelette At Home With This Recipe)
Ingredients -
2 cups baked beans
1 onion
Half cup cabbage
1 tomato
1 carrot
Salt and black pepper to taste
Oregano and chilli flakes to taste
A bunch of coriander leaves
Some green or black olives
Taco shells
1 teaspoon vinegar
Method -
Step 1 - Boil rajma in water and some salt in advance and keep it ready for use.
Step 2 - Wash and chop finely all the veggies.
Step 3 - Add all the spices. Mix well.
Step 4 - Add boiled beans and muddled coriander leaves. Sprinkle some vinegar and tomato ketchup (optional), and mix again.
Step 5 - Next, add melted cheese or hung curd dip if you want to make it a healthy, guilt-free dish.
Step 6 - Place a blob of mayonnaise on each taco. That's about it. Serve the tacos fresh.
Make this healthy veg taco at home and surprise your friends and family with your experimental cooking and culinary expertise.
