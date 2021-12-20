The tantalising flavours of a wholesome and delicious mutton curry sing to the heart of every foodie. The tender pieces of mutton are marinated in whole spices and then cooked in aromatic gravy give us our beloved curry. Whether it is a lazy Sunday lunch or Friday night party, the mutton curry is perfect for all occasions. That is why we have such a wide variety of desi mutton curry recipes to satisfy our cravings. We have found the recipe of another spicy mutton curry that will become your go-to dish - military-style mutton curry.





Military mutton curry can be paired with idli, dosa, dum biryani, ragi muddle or something simple like steamed rice and roti. This simple and easy recipe makes for a spicy curry with tender chunks of meat bathed in masalas. With onion, mutton, curd, coriander, green chillies and spices, you will get a spicy, wholesome and delicious mutton curry.

This curry is hot and spicy.

Military Mutton Curry Recipe: How To Make Military-Style Mutton Curry:

First, you will need to grind the two pastes. Grind green chillies, garlic and ginger in a coarse paste, keep this aside. In another mixer jar, make a fine paste of coriander leaves and green chillies, keep this aside as well.





Marinate the mutton in the ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, curd and rest of the ingredients. Keep it for an hour. Sauté cinnamon, black cardamom, green cardamom, peppercorn, bay leaves and onions in oil. Fry the onions till they are golden brown. Add the marinated mutton. Pour water and season it with salt. Let it come to a boil. Pour the coriander-green chillies paste. Top it off with some ghee.





