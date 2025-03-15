Eggs are a breakfast staple in many households. You can have them as soft-boiled, hard-boiled, poached, fried, or transformed into a fluffy omelette. These are versatile and packed with protein. Among the many ways to prepare them, scrambled eggs stand out as a classic favourite for many. Quick to make and super versatile, scrambled eggs with toast make for an outstanding breakfast, even if you are short on time. But to get that perfect texture, many people add a dash of milk or water to their scrambled eggs. But is there a difference that we notice later? Which one gets the perfect texture for your breakfast staple? Let's find out which ingredient gets you your desired texture of scrambled eggs.





Also Read:Breakfast Special: How To Make Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Photo: Pexels



What Happens When You Add Water?

Adding water to scrambled eggs might seem unusual, but it has a unique effect on the texture. As the eggs cook, the water turns into steam, which results in a lighter, fluffier consistency. The steam puffs up the eggs slightly, making them soft without weighing them down. This method works great if you like your scrambled eggs on the delicate, airy side. However, there's only a small amount of water that is required. If you add too much water, it'll make your scrambled eggs loose and watery. If you decide to try this method, a teaspoon of water per egg is usually the right amount to keep the texture just right.

Photo: Pexels

What About Milk?

Milk is commonly used to add richness to egg-based dishes. Adding milk to your scrambled eggs changes the texture but in a different way. Because milk contains fat, it makes scrambled eggs taste creamier and slightly richer. This is because the proteins in milk also interact with the eggs, which gives a softer texture. However, if you add too much milk to eggs, they might become dense or rubbery. Plus, if you notice, milk dilutes the natural flavour of the egg, which might ruin the purpose if you want a stronger egg taste. If you are someone who likes creamy scrambled eggs, just add a tablespoon of milk per two eggs and you're good to go.





Also Read:Whole Milk Vs Skimmed Milk: Which One Is Better For You





So, the type of scrambled egg you want depends on what ingredient you add. Now that you know, go on and make the best scrambled eggs ever!

