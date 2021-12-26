There is something extra special about waking up on a Christmas morning. We are filled with childlike excitement and wonder, looking forward to seeing the decorated tree and indulging in delicious Christmas cakes. All we want to do is a hymn to the tune of "Rudolph the rednosed reindeer" and sing "Tis the season to be jolly, fa la la la la la". Each family have their own traditions they love to follow, some start the day by opening Christmas gifts, others start it by indulging in a delicious hot chocolate and plum cake. Similarly, it seems like Mira Kapoor has her own special way to start Christmas morning. Take a look:

The cold coffee is frothy!

She uploaded an Instagram story with an image of a frothy and creamy, café-style looking cold coffee with a straw inside. She captioned the image as "Cold coffee for Christmas". Just looking at the large delicious glass of coffee has us drooling for a sip, we can only imagine how delicious it must have tasted in real life.





Click here for the recipe for cold coffee.





Mira Kapoor is one celebrity that loves to give us a glimpse of what her life is like, and she doesn't shy away from showing us her foodie side. With over 3.2 million followers, her fans and followers love to join in on her food adventures. From winter-special sarson ka saag to masaledaar dal, fans of Mira Kapoor know that she is a huge fan of Indian food. But her love for Indian food doesn't stop her from enjoying other delicious cuisines. On her recent trip to Dubai, the celebrity indulged in Lebanese and Italian food and she was all praise about it - "Italian was a saviour and some delicious grana Padano pasta, burrata and my favourite Italian dish Eggplant Parmigiana," she mentioned.

If you had to choose between these delicious cuisines, which one would you choose? We know Mira will choose Indian any day! Do tell us in the comments section below.