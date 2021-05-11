Old Delhi is a paradise for food connoisseurs during Ramadan. The lane of Matia Mahal and Jama Masjid is filled with authentic food and heavy aromas. It is a perfect place to try some of the country's most celebrated delicacies. This year, because of the lockdown, the market will not be decorated, and people will be observing fast in their homes with their family members. This means no congregations and no extravagant Iftaar foodstuff from Old Delhi's street stalls and heritage restaurants.





When we talk about Old Delhi's food, everyone has their favourites, from curries and tikkas to the shahi tukda that surrounds vibrancy around Old Delhi's dishes. To make it easier for you, we have curated a list of famous Old Delhi's delicacies which you can try at home. Indulge in the delights of Old Delhi's delectable food by trying these recipes.

Here's how you can make Old Delhi's delicacies at home:

1. Mutton Qorma:

Mutton Qorma is a feast for meat lovers during Ramadan. This recipe has very rich and flavourful gravy with succulent mutton pieces. It is an ultimate delight prepared by slow cooking mutton in yogurt, whole aromatic spices and nutty paste. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Chicken Biryani:

An Eid special, this biryani is ambrosial. This rice treat is a luxurious yet heavenly mixture of tender chicken chunks and authentic flavours. The saffron, fried onions and lemon juice along with perfectly-cooked rice is a real feast. Serve this with a delicious raita and mirchi ka salan. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Changezi Chicken:

Changezi Chicken is one amongst the several options available in Mughlai food that has also been served for generations. It is a not so spicy version of chicken gravy, due to the addition of milk, cashew paste and cream. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Shahi Tukda:

Iftaar is incomplete without a sweet dish after a lavish meal. Shahi tukda is a succulent delicacy which is also known as 'royal bite'. It is packed with goodness of saffron, milk, bread and crispiness of the nuts. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Kebab:

Soft, juicy and succulent kebabs are a must have during Ramadan season. Made from meat keema, and spiced to perfection, this authentic recipe is very easy to cook and gets ready in just 7-8 minutes. Serve it with mint chutney and onion rings. Click here for the full recipe.