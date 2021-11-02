No matter how bad of a day you are having, a decadent and gooey cake can always turn it around and make you feel better. And if it's a chocolate cake, then nothing like it! But making a huge cake with tons of ingredients and equipment's can be a hassle, especially when you are not a pro at baking. Baking has traditionally been thought of as a time-consuming and challenging task. And if you miss a single ingredient, you'll most certainly end up with a charred crust which no one likes. So, if you also find yourself in the same situation, then fret not, as today we bring you a molten chocolate mug cake recipe! This recipe is simple and quick to make, and we assure you that you don't need any elaborate ingredients to make this. With just a few things, a delicious mug of chocolate cake will be ready in no time!





In this mug cake recipe, all you need to do is mix the essential dry ingredients like flour, cocoa powder, baking powder with milk and essence. Combine them and bake! Your molten cake will be ready in no time for you to devour it. You can quickly whip up this recipe when you are in the mood to have something sweet or when you want to impress your friends and family. So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this yummy molten chocolate mug cake.

Here Is The Recipe Of Molten Chocolate Mug Cake | Molten Chocolate Mug Cake

To make this, first, take a mug and add all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and milk, chocolate essence. Combine these well. Now take a piece of chocolate and add it to the middle of the prepared batter. Once done, bake it in an oven till the cake rises. Take it out when it's cooked and let it come to room temperature.





Make this yummy delight and impress everyone around you! Let us know how you liked the taste of it!