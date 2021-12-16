People love to experiment with food! All thanks to these culinary experiments, we have scrumptious dishes like tandoori momos, samosa chaat, Maggi Manchurian and more. But not every food experiment is a success. In an attempt to combine two dishes, the result may not be as tempting as we'd expect. We experienced such a moment after watching a video on the internet. A food blogger was showcasing a new street food called momo paratha that has caught the attention of momo lovers and paratha lovers. Don't believe us? Then take a look at the video:











Uploaded by food YouTuber Amar Sirohi via his YouTube channel 'Foodie Incarnate,' he introduces us to the newest street food invention called momo paratha. Momos and parathas, both dishes are quite popular among Indians, yet we have never seen them cross paths, until now! Momos is predominantly a street food that is eaten as a snack and paratha is a tawa-fried breakfast dish. Both the dishes taste delicious on their own, but when combined together, they leave the food blogger unimpressed. The video has over 279k views and 18k likes.





The name says it all, the stuffing of the paratha is the momo filling of cabbage, carrots and onions, and it is served with momo chutney and mayonnaise. The outer layer is made of paratha dough to give the typical paratha feel and texture. This momo paratha is for Rs. 100 and can be found in Chandni Chowk.

Momos are a classic street food India.

The YouTuber ends the video by recommending viewers to use the Rs 100 to eat momos and paratha separately over having the momo paratha, but he does add that if one is looking to try something new, then momo paratha maybe for them. Even the internet was not receptive to the idea of momo paratha, one viewer commented, "Spring roll ke naam pe momo paratha bik raha hai", while others criticised the taste and the texture of the dish.











What do you think? Do you think these momo parathas are worth trying out? Tell us in the comments section below!









