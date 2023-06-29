Momos - the tiny treats bring us a huge amount of joy. Momos have become an integral part of Indian street food culture and have captured the hearts and taste buds of foodies worldwide. So much so that you can find different kinds of momos attracting different palates. While traditional momos are typically steamed, pan-fried momos take the culinary experience to a whole new level. With their golden-brown exterior, they offer a delightful contrast to the softness of the filling within. And they offer a healthier option for a crispy indulgence in place of fried momos.

What are pan-fried momos?

As the name suggests, these momos are cooked by shallow frying them in a pan. But not everyone knows that they are also steamed along the way. So what you get are classic steamed momos which are also shallow fried to make their crust crispy. With their golden-brown exterior, they offer a delightful contrast to the softness of the filling within.

What truly sets pan-fried momos apart from their steamed cousins is the texture and flavour that emerges from the frying process. The interplay between the heat of the pan and the dough gives rise to a delicate crispiness, complementing the succulent filling and creating a winning combination of crunch and tenderness.

Are pan-fried momos healthy?

If you compare them to deep-fried momos, pan-fried momos are definitely healthier. They use less oil to cook and absorb less oil as they finish cooking. Pan-fried momos are made along with the steaming process, so it's a better option if you crave the crispiness of fried momos but want to eat healthily. However, if you compare them to steamed momos or grilled momos, they do not fare that well because of obvious reasons.

How To Make Pan-Fried Momos I Easy Pan-Fried Momos Recipe:

Traditional momos often feature a blend of minced meat, vegetables, and spices, pan-fried momos offer a canvas for experimentation and innovation. From classic combinations like lamb or chicken with cabbage and onions to vegetarian variations with tofu, mushrooms, and seasonal greens, the possibilities are endless.

Here we have a recipe for easy chicken vegetarian pan-fried momos that you can easily make at home.

The journey begins with the kneading of the dough made from flour, water, and a pinch of salt. The dough is then rolled into thin circular wrappers, ensuring that they are pliable yet sturdy enough to encase the filling. Once the filling is prepared, it's time to bring the momos to life on the stovetop. First shallow fry the momos with some oil and then steam them with some water.

As the heat penetrates the dumplings, the bottom layer turns golden and crispy, imparting a delightful aroma that wafts through the air. Craving it already? It's time to give the recipe a try!