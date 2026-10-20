Shopping malls and online stores have become popular today, but traditional village markets still hold a special place in many parts of India. These local markets help small farmers, sellers and home cooks earn money while keeping local food and traditions alive. One such place is Gorkhey Haat, also known as Gundri Bazaar, in Darjeeling.





The market offers visitors a chance to explore local products, fresh vegetables and traditional Himalayan food. The food stalls are a major attraction, as locals bring their own special dishes to the market.





Recently, a content creator shared a glimpse of this market on Instagram, showing its tasty food options and busy atmosphere.

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In the video, the creator takes viewers through Gorkhey Haat. The visit also includes a taste of several snacks, such as laphing, fried yam, momos and corn dogs, along with other local treats. The wide variety of food caught the attention of social media users and left many craving these delicious snacks.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Now I am abroad, so excited to visit Darjeeling after many years and I will definitely try these local dishes.”





Another shared, “Last year I went here and was mad. So many fresh veggies, I could not decide what to buy and what not to, I bought from Darjeeling to Kolkata and some spices too.”





“Best thing one can do when in Darjeeling,” a comment read.





One more added, “Another reason to visit again.”





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If you are visiting Darjeeling, remember that Gorkhey Haat is not open every day. The market is held every Thursday at HD Lama Road and JP Sharma Road, near Chowk Bazaar. Visitors can explore the market and enjoy its local food and products between 9 am and 6 pm.