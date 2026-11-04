After leading India towards a 3-2 T20I series win against New Zealand, head coach Gautam Gambhir took some time off to enjoy a meal at an Indian restaurant in Auckland. The former cricketer was spotted at Saravanaa Bhavan, which is known as the world's No. 1 vegetarian restaurant. His visit drew attention after restaurant staff took a photo with him and shared it on their social media page.

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The team looked overjoyed seeing the Indian cricket team's head coach visit their restaurant. Interestingly, Gambhir was not the first member of the Indian team to eat there during the New Zealand tour. Several other team members had visited before him. Even actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar visited the restaurant a few days back during their trip there.





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Taking to Instagram, the team behind Saravanaa Bhavan wrote, “Another day, another guest. Gautam Gambhir treated himself at the world's No. 1 Vegetarian Restaurant - Saravanaa Bhavan in Auckland. Chak De India.”

Before Gautam Gambhir's visit, Indian team players Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav were also spotted enjoying food at Saravanaa Bhavan in Auckland.





Saravanaa Bhavan, started in Chennai in 1981, has more than 30 outlets across India and over 40 outlets in other countries. The restaurants, founded by P. Rajagopal, are located in Australia, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the US and the Middle East.





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The journey began in 1968 when its founder opened a small shop in Chennai. But he focused on turning his small business into a well-known restaurant chain. By the 1990s, Saravanaa Bhavan had opened several outlets across Chennai. In 2000, the brand took its first step outside India by opening a restaurant in Dubai.