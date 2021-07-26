Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.





Mondays have always been dreadful for everybody, whether you are a teacher, an accountant or even a student. The start of a new week signals in the coming of weekdays and are a reminder of all the work that we have to finish before the sweet bliss of Sunday arrives. The thought of Mondays are daunting as we have barely managed to recover from the week before, and we have to dive into the whole process all over again. All we need is a little strength and relaxation to cope with the tension of an entire week of work. While the best solution recommended is a week-long vacation but we can't afford to take a vacation every alternative week. Therefore, we have found a practical method to help you de-stress at the ease of your home. Follow this list of foods to eat that will help you relax and fight the Monday Blues!





Here are 5 foods that will help you de-stress and relax:

Green tea helps relax the mind.

1. Green Tea

As a matter of fact, green tea is a healthier replacement to coffee as it won't give you caffeine jitters and it will make you feel more fresh and energetic thanks to flavonoids that support brain health. Flavonoids help protect your neurons and promote your cognitive functions like memory and learning. A warm cup of green tea will also induce a feeling of calm and warmth, making you feel comfortable and reducing stress.





Check out these green tea recipes: Summer Special: 5 Green Tea Coolers To Try This Season





2. Oatmeal

This healthy breakfast option will not only help you manage your weight but it will also satisfy your body's need. While carbs are considered a big no for weight loss, it has some essential benefits. Carbs are a contributing factor in the making of serotonin, the "happy" brain chemical that is used in certain antidepressants. Therefore, eating oatmeal will definitely make you happy.





Check out this simple oatmeal recipe: Oatmeal Dalia

Avocados can be had with eggs

3. Avocados

There is a reason why Avocados are known as superfoods. Not only do they taste delicious but they are also full of power-packed nutrition like omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 is known to improve your moods, reduce stress and anxiety, and boost concentration. Avocados can also help reduce stress eating as the fatty acids help with the anxiety and makes you feel full.





Check out this easy avocado-based recipe: Mexican Guacamole





Consume dark chocolate with more than 70% cacao extract

4. Dark Chocolate

I mean, who doesn't love dark chocolate. Most don't need any reason to eat dark chocolate but it always helps to know that eating chocolate helps our body. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants that may help reduce stress by lowering levels of stress hormones in the body. The antioxidants in dark chocolate lower blood pressure and improve circulation.





Check out this healthy dark chocolate-based recipe: Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse





5. Eggs

Eggs have a great nutrient profile that can satisfy the body's many nutritional needs in one go. This natural source of Vitamin D has several benefits one of them being mood regulation. They are also packed with vitamins, minerals, amino, acid and antioxidants that are needed for a healthy stress response.





Check out these easy egg-based recipes: 11 Best Egg Recipes | Easy Anda Recipes | Popular Egg Recipes











Try out one of these methods and let us know how they worked out!