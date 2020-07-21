Monsoon Binge: This Gobhi Popcorn And Chai Are All You Need In This Perfect Weather

Tiny chunks of cauliflower, batter coated and tossed in a pool of lip-smacking spices

Cauliflower has found a new fan-following of sorts in the recent years, especially among health enthusiasts. Keto dieters cannot stop gushing over the texture of cauliflower that works as a substitute for rice. Cauliflower soup is another low-carb treat sensation that has helped many people shed some extra pounds. However, one cannot really rule out the sheer versatility of the cruciferous vegetable. One day it can be your best aide for weight loss, and on the other, it could be fashioned into something so intensely indulgent that you cannot stop licking your fingers.





With monsoon upon us, we are looking for more and more ideas to satisfy our fried cravings. If you are on the same boat with us, this gobhi popcorn may impress. Tiny chunks of cauliflower, batter coated and tossed in a pool of lip-smacking spices - there, we saw you slurping!





Cauliflower is super versatile and can be used to make variety of dishes

Here's all that you need to make the crunchy starter at home:

Ingredients:

1 cup of cauliflower florets, chopped in equal size

3 tbsp maida

2 tbsp corn flour1 cup of bread crumbs

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp salt





For the slurry:

3 tbsp maida

3 tsp curd

2 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp salt







Method:







1. Boil cauliflower florets in medium flame and strain it.

2. Coat the florets with oregano, ginger-garlic paste, black pepper, salt and maida.

3. Make a slurry of maida, dahi, red chilli powder, salt, water; mix until smooth. Make sure it has no lumps.

4. Now, take the florets, dip them in the slurry and then coat them in bread crumbs. Repeat the steps until all florets are nicely coated.

5. Deep fry the florets until they are golden brown.

6. Take them out on a plate and strain.

7. To give your popcorns an extra zing, you can sprinkle them with this super easy home-made peri-peri powder. Better still, make a spice mix using equal parts of salt, black pepper powder, chaat masala and chilly flakes.





You can enjoy it as it is, or pair them with mayonnaise or any dip of your choice.







