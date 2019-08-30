Monsoon Diet: Bored Of Regular Pakoda? Pair This Mix Veg Corn Pakoda With Your Evening Tea

Veg Pakoda For Monsoons

Highlights Pakodas go best with our favourite chai and can be made in many ways

This pakoda is made with a corn paste that contains healthful veggies

Check out the recipe video of mix veg corn pakoda here

You must have spent almost all your evenings gorging on various snacks with a piping hot cup of tea. Now that the rainy season is drawing to an end, let's make the most of this time by experimenting and coming up with different and unique snacks and be done with the regular ones that you might have got bored of by now. When we think of having snacks on a rainy day, the first thing that comes to our mind is – pakoda. These fried fritters go best with our favourite chai and the best part is that they can be made in various ways. Onion pakoda, aloo pakoda, paneer pakoda and mirch pakoda are some of the most common types that are made frequently in Indian households.





Since our aim is to come up with a ‘something different' snack, here is a recipe you'll definitely love. This is a mix veg corn pakoda; we bet you've never heard of it before! This pakoda is made with a corn paste that contains healthful veggies like carrots, capsicum, onions, and coriander leaves.





We found this recipe on YouTube channel ‘Chef Ananya Banerjee' by a noted food vlogger Ananya Banerjee. Watch the recipe video right here and don't forget to try it at home to enjoy the last leg of monsoons.

Mix Veg Corn Pakoda Recipe Video –

