Monsoon Diet: Sip On The Hot Almond And Broccoli Soup To Stay Healthy

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: July 30, 2019 18:07 IST
Monsoon is a much-awaited season that gives us some respite from the scorching hot weather in summers. Apart from dipped temperatures, we also enjoy the greenery and fresh breeze that the rains bring. But, what we don't realise is that this breeze also brings with it a fresh pack of bacteria that causes common infections like cold, cough and fever, and sometimes, serious illnesses like malaria too. As much as it's the time to enjoy the beauty of rains, it is also a crucial period to be cautious and take care of your health. A sudden nip in the air makes you want to go back to warm foods. And, unfortunately if you fall sick, it gets all the more important to keep your body warm with some hot nutritious meals.
It would be better if you eat those foods that not just bring some warmth but also have the ability to prevent and combat infections. There are many foods that can boost your immunity and safeguard you from monsoon-related health issues.
Here, we will provide you with an amazing recipe of Almond and Broccoli soup that is ideal for the rainy season.
(Also Read: 3 Immunity Boosting Teas You Should Have This Monsoon)
Get your fill of required nutrients from this soup along with other vital vitamins and minerals that both broccoli and almonds possess.
Comments