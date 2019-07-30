Monsoon Diet: Sip On The Hot Almond And Broccoli Soup To Stay Healthy

Immunity Boosting Almond And Broccoli Soup

Highlights Monsoons pose a great danger of common infections

Almonds and broccoli have immunity-boosting properties

Try this easy recipe of almonds and broccoli soup this rainy season

Monsoon is a much-awaited season that gives us some respite from the scorching hot weather in summers. Apart from dipped temperatures, we also enjoy the greenery and fresh breeze that the rains bring. But, what we don't realise is that this breeze also brings with it a fresh pack of bacteria that causes common infections like cold, cough and fever, and sometimes, serious illnesses like malaria too. As much as it's the time to enjoy the beauty of rains, it is also a crucial period to be cautious and take care of your health. A sudden nip in the air makes you want to go back to warm foods. And, unfortunately if you fall sick, it gets all the more important to keep your body warm with some hot nutritious meals.





It would be better if you eat those foods that not just bring some warmth but also have the ability to prevent and combat infections. There are many foods that can boost your immunity and safeguard you from monsoon-related health issues.





Here, we will provide you with an amazing recipe of Almond and Broccoli soup that is ideal for the rainy season.





Almonds can be beneficial for skin health during monsoons







Why Almond And Broccoli Soup? Let's Look At Their Nutritive Values







Both almonds and broccoli have striking anti-bacterial and immunity-boosting properties. Regular consumption of these two foods could make you stronger internally and boost your ability to ward off infections.

Almonds and broccoli contain a good number of antioxidants that fight free radicals that cause many health issues.

Broccoli is rich in Vitamin C that promotes the production of collagen and aids in tissue repair. A 100 grams portion of broccoli contains as much as 89 grams of Vitamin C, as per the nutrition data provided by United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA). It also contains pantothenic acid, beta-carotene and sulphur compounds, which again boost skin health. Almonds are a rich source of vitamin E that slows down the process of ageing and supresses ageing symptoms.

Both almonds and broccoli contain healthy dietary fibres that improve the digestion system and keep the stomach full for a long time, keeping a check on untimely hunger pangs.







Broccoli boosts immunity and fights infections











So, don't wait further and check out the recipe of the delicious Almond and Broccoli Soup here.







Get your fill of required nutrients from this soup along with other vital vitamins and minerals that both broccoli and almonds possess.







