Healthy Monsoon Diet: 3 Immunity Boosting Teas To Stay Healthy This Monsoon

Drink these desi herbal teas to build your immunity during monsoon.

The much-awaited monsoons are finally here and the pitter-patter has intensified our cravings for everything chatpata and greasy. If you fancy a plate of piping hotpyaz pakoras or like some chatpati chaat likealoo chaat, golgappe or tikki, this is the perfect weather to gorge on these delicious delights. But as much as this nippy weather comes as a welcome relief from the scorching heat, it also brings a bevvy of seasonal diseases. According to various health experts and nutritionists, during monsoons, our immunity takes a dip, making us more susceptible to the common cold, viral infections, flu and digestive issues. Hence, eating greasy or spicy foods (read: street food like chaat) in this weather may result in the various digestive issue. Since monsoon is also most suitable for the breeding of bacteria, health experts often recommend including various immunity-boosting foods in your diet like curd. But other than immunity-boosting foods, there are a few immunity-boosting herbal teas that you can try during monsoon.

Herbal teas are known as warriors in the battle against poor health. Herbal teas like adrak chai (ginger tea), tulsi tea, masala chai, and even cinnamon tea help boost our immunity. Here are a few desi herbal teas that can help boost your immunity this rainy season.





Honey Lemon Ginger Tea

Honey, lemon and ginger are all known to be brimming with a plethora of health-promoting properties. Honey is full of antioxidants and antibacterial properties that help boost our digestive system and immunity. Honey also helps soothe a sore throat. Lemon, on the other hand, is a good source of Vitamin C, which is known as an excellent immunity booster. Ginger helps slay germs and alleviate the symptoms of an upset stomach.





Here's how you can make Honey Lemon Ginger Tea at home.





Detox Haldi Tea

Haldi is one of the most powerful Indian spices and can be consumed in all the seasons. This haldi tea is an ideal combination of antioxidants and other anti-inflammatory ingredients like ginger. As the name suggests, this tea helps detox your body and boosts your immunity. Addition of ginger (adrak) doubles the anti-inflammatory results, keeping tummy woes at bay.





Here's how you can make Detox Haldi Tea at home.





(Also Read: This Detox Haldi Tea Recipe Could Help Boost Weight Loss, Immunity And Manage Diabetes)





Masala Chai

Come monsoon, and masala chai becomes everyone's favourite. Sipping piping hot masala tea while watching the raindrops fall pitter-patter, is what we all imagine our monsoon days to be like, right? Other than its amazing flavour, masala tea is a perfect blend of Indian spices like cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and star anise – all of these are known to boost our overall health.





Here's how you can make Masala Tea at home.





(Also Read: Here's how you can make Chai ka Masala (Spice Mixture for Tea) at home)





So, this monsoon, pair your delicious monsoon staples with these healthy, immunity-boosting teas. Happy monsoons everyone!







