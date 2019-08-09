Monsoon Diet Tips: 5 Fruits To Eat For Glowing Skin This Season 

Monsoon also comes loaded with a range of fruits and vegetables

The nip in the weather is making us crave a whole lot of fried food. Pakodas, samosa and bhajiyas are a recurrent feature in our drawing rooms now. But you do know that making them a regular fare in your diet may take a toll on your skin. Fortunately, monsoon also comes loaded with a range of fruits and vegetables that may help give your skin a natural boost and make them youthful and radiant. Yes, you heard us! If you are done with experimenting with every new skin product in town and not seeing any effective results - we have got something for you!







Here's a list of monsoon fruits, packed with nutrients that could make your skin supple and glowing:



1. Jamun





The tangy and delectable fruit is a monsoon favourite. You could tuck into them raw with a sprinkle of chaat masala on top. Jamun is packed with antioxidants, which help fight free radicals. Free radical activity makes your skin age-faster and also deprave your skin of its natural sheen.





2. Litchi

Sweet and replete with antioxidants, litchi is always a delight to bite into. Additionally, litchi also has a high water content that may help your skin look more nourished, radiant and supple.





3. Peach





Fuzzy from outside, citric inside, peach is an incredible source of vitamin C. In addition to fostering immunity, vitamin C also helps boost collagen production, which makes your skin taut and blemish-free.





4. Pear





Pear, or nashpati, can be found everywhere in the market right now and we cannot be more excited. Just like peaches, pears too are an incredible source of vitamin C and A. Moreover, they are easy to eat and digest too because of its high fibre content. Pears may also help reduce inflammation in body, manage blood sugar levels and heart health.







5. Cherries





They can change the fate of any dessert, but cherries are capable of so much more than just sitting atop cakes and pastry. They are teeming with antioxidants that could do wonders for your skin. Additionally, they also help you sleep better. Sleep is a very important component of skin health. According to experts, not getting enough sleep may take a toll on skin and make it saggy and dull.





Include these foods in your diet and see the impact on your skin yourself.







