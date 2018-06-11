SEARCH
  • Weight Loss
Peaches For Weight Loss: 4 Reasons Why Peach Helps You Shed Those Extra Kilos

   Updated: June 11, 2018 17:24 IST

It has velvety and fuzzy texture with distinct sweet and sour taste, peaches are one of those special fruits that have earned both admirers and detractors. Originally hailing from south-east Asia, peaches are stone fruit that is packed with a host of healthy and healing antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. They are loaded with beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein, which are known to have protective effects for eyes and heart. Peaches are also profuse with vitamin C, which is known to promote skin health by boosting collagen production. The presence of lutein, an antioxidant that helps fight free radical damage, helps keep the skin healthy and youthful. Peaches are also known for their rich diuretic properties. Since peaches are high in potassium, they negate bad effects of sodium and help maintain good water balance in the body. The high potassium, magnesium and phosphorous content also make peach a good bet for people with high blood pressure. 

One of the most prominent benefits of peaches is its role in weight loss. Nutritionists and health experts around the world often recommend adding peaches to your daily diet for its amazing weight loss benefits. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, peaches have "phenolic compounds that are known to have anti-obesity, anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties, and regular composition of peaches can help metabolic syndrome. Here are some solid reasons why you would be compelled to add peaches to your weight loss diet too. (Also Read: Watermelons For Weight Loss: 3 Reasons To Load Up On The Summer Fruit​)
peach 650

1. High Fibre Content

Peaches are rich in dietary fibre. A 100-gram of peaches contain 1.6 grams of fibre. Fibres delays the digestion. Fibre adds bulk to the stool thereby facilitating smoother bowel movement and digestion. A healthy digestion is essential to fire up metabolism that triggers weight loss. Fibre also helps the body stay fuller for longer and check cravings. 

2. Low In Calories

If you are on a weight reduction diet, your dietitian or nutritionist may have told you to keep a tab on your calorie intake. A 100-gram of peaches contain only 39 calories. Calorie is a unit of measurement used to indicate the amount of energy released when the body breaks down (digests and absorbs) food. As the food breaks down and is digested, it releases calories. When it releases more calories than needed by the body as energy to sustain, the extra calories get stored as fat. As long as your body is using up all the calories released by the food you eat, you may be able to maintain your weight. Whenever there is an imbalance, which is when you tend to gain weight. The low calories in peaches make it an ideal fruit for those who are on a calorie restricted diet.

(Also Read: 5 Morning Rituals for Weight Loss)
weight loss

3. High water content

Water content of peach is a whopping 88 percent. Meaning, you can eat peaches without worrying much about the calorie load. The fruit is all water and nutrients. 


4. Metabolism

Peaches are rich in metabolism boosting flavonoids like catechins.  A faster metabolism speeds up your calorie burning rate, which aids weight loss. 

 

Here Are A Few Healthy Peach Recipes You Can Try At Home 

 
1. Grilled Peach And Papaya Salad With Amaranth Granola

Looking for a healthy and hearty dish for light brunch or dinner? Step this way. This delicious granola made with peach, papaya, amaranth , olive oil, and flaxseeds is as healthy as it gets. 
 
peach salad

2. Peach Salad

This peach salad is made with a healthy mix of vibrant peaches, lettuce, croutons and creamy walnut cheese balls. And you thought weight loss was a boring affair? 
 
peach salad

3. Peach Smoothie

CommentsMake yourself a healthy and delicious peach smoothie in the comforts of your kitchen. Take a blender, add some fresh peaches. Now, put some yogurt and honey. Blend for about 30 seconds until you get smooth smoothie. Throw in some ice and blend again. Pour into glasses and serve.
 


