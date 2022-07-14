Come monsoon and our craving for crispy and fried snacks skyrockets. One of our most favourite ways of spending a rainy evening is by digging into delectable snacks. From pakora to samosa, bhaji and more, there's no dearth of snacks to eat in this beautiful season. We agree that masala chai and these crispy snacks define the monsoon season for most of us, but have you ever thought about how it can impact your health? These snacks are deep-fried and consuming them can result in serious health problems. So, what should be done now? Should we stop having our favourite snacks or what? Fret not! All you need to do is swap these snacks with healthier ones.





Considering this, here we bring you a bread pakora recipe which is not only delicious but super healthy as well. Unlike usual break pakora, this bread pakora recipe is made with bread slices dipped into soaked moong dal batter and topped with crispy veggies. This recipe is truly a combination of both health and taste. Let's learn how to make it now.





Guilt-Free Bread Pakora Recipe: How To Make Guilt-Free Bread Pakora

All you need to prepare this recipe is a bowl of soaked moong dal paste, bread slices, some chopped veggies and seasonings.





Steps To Make Bread Pakora:

Take a large container, add the blended moong dal paste.

Now add chopped veggies (onion, capsicum and carrots) along with salt, red chilli powder, dry mango powder and chaat masala. Add water if the batter is too thick.

Mix everything well.

Take a slice of bread, spread batter and toast it on tawa. Cook from both sides.

Serve with ketchup or mint chutney.

It's time for you to try this guilt-free snack and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Monsoon To You All!