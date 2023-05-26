





When it comes to feeding our little ones, finding nutritious snacks that they will actually enjoy can be a challenge. We want to provide them with something tasty and appealing but also packed with essential nutrients to support their growth and development. One snack that fits the bill perfectly is Moong Dal Toast. This delightful and wholesome snack not only satisfies children's taste buds but also provides numerous health benefits.





The Power of Moong Dal

Moong Dal, also known as split green gram, is a protein-rich lentil that is widely used in Indian cuisine. It is not only delicious but also highly nutritious, making it an ideal ingredient for kids' snacks. Moong Dal is a good source of plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Including it in their diet can help meet their nutritional needs and promote overall well-being.





Moong Dal: A Protein Powerhouse

One of the key advantages of Moong Dal Toast is its high protein content. Protein is crucial for children's growth and development as it supports muscle and tissue repair, boosts immunity, and provides energy. Moong Dal is an excellent plant-based source of protein, making it an ideal snack for vegetarian or vegan kids. The combination of protein from moong dal and fibre from vegetables and whole wheat bread helps keep children satiated and energized, making it a great option for after-school snacks or lunchboxes.











Moreover, Moong Dal Toast is a healthier alternative to deep-fried snacks. By toasting the bread instead of deep-frying, you significantly reduce the amount of unhealthy fats and calories. This makes it a guilt-free snack option that parents can feel good about serving to their kids.





Nutrient-Rich Addition

The inclusion of vegetables in Moong Dal Toast adds another layer of nutrition. Vegetables provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support children's immune system and overall health. By incorporating vegetables into a tasty snack like Moong Dal Toast, parents can encourage their children to consume a variety of nutrient-rich foods.





How To Make Moong Dal Toast







1. Grinding the Batter:





- Take moong dal, green chillies, and ginger and grind them in a blender until a smooth batter is formed.











2. Adding Flavor and Nutrients:





- To the batter, add asafoetida, onion, capsicum, carrot, red chilli, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly.











3. Cooking the Toast:





- Heat a pan on the stove. Take a slice of bread and spread the batter on one side.





- Apply a little ghee on the hot pan and place the toast, batter-side down, on the pan.





- Spread the batter on the other side of the toast as well.





Moong Dal Toast is a healthy snack that combines the goodness of protein-rich moong dal and nutrient-packed vegetables. It offers a delicious and convenient way to ensure that kids receive the necessary nutrients for their growth and development. Whether it's for a quick bite between meals or a lunchbox option, Moong Dal Toast is a smart choice for parents who prioritize their children's health. So, next time you're looking for a nutritious and kid-friendly snack, give Moong Dal Toast a try and watch your little ones devour it with delight.



