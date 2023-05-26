If there's one fruit that can give bananas a run for their money, it's papaya. Similar to bananas, papaya is available year-round and makes for a healthy and fulfilling meal on its own. Papaya contains fibre, antioxidants, and several essential minerals and vitamins, all of which come together to nourish us from within. You can enjoy a bowl of papaya as is, add it to your smoothies, or use it as a garnishing element for various desserts. That's not all-sweet papaya also works as a palate cleanser after a spicy and flavorful meal. While you can have papaya anytime during the day, experts recommend having it in the morning to make the most of its goodness. Let's delve further.

Why You Should Start the Day with Papaya?

It is rightly said, "morning shows the day," and starting your morning on a healthy note can set the tone for the rest of the day. This is where a wholesome breakfast comes in handy, and there are multiple options to choose from, with the easiest and most convenient one being fresh fruits. A bowl of papaya for breakfast adds all the essential nutrients to your body that help you kick-start the morning and stay energetic throughout the day.





In this article, we bring your attention to some of the major reasons why you should consider having papaya in the morning on an empty stomach. Read on.

5 Reasons to Eat Papaya on an Empty Stomach:

1. Keeps you full for a long time:

As mentioned earlier, papaya is a storehouse of fibre and protein that makes for a wholesome meal, keeping you full for a long time. It also helps prevent untimely hunger pangs.

2. Promote digestion:

The dietary fibres, along with antioxidants, aid the body's power to metabolize and digest food. This further helps boost easy bowel movement and prevents bloating and other gut-related problems.

3. Aid weight loss:

A healthy digestive system automatically regularizes the balance in our body by breaking down the nutrients and making the most of them. This further helps manage weight and shed those unwanted extra kilos.

4. Boost healthy skin:

As mentioned above, papaya helps promote a healthy gut. This further boost healthy skin and prevents issues like acne and pimples. Besides, the antioxidants help flush out toxins and regularize the blood flow in the body, promoting the skin's natural glow.

5. Boost Immunity:

Papaya is packed with vitamin C as well, which helps prevent various seasonal diseases and promote immune health. A good dose of vitamin C also helps fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress in the body.

Can Diabetics Eat Papaya In The Morning?

Unlike many other fruits, papaya is considered a good addition to the diet for diabetics. It is high in fibre and has low sugar content. The fibre helps keep you full and prevents sudden spikes of glucose in the body, keeping it stable throughout the day. However, we suggest consulting an expert before making any changes in your diet.

Who Should Avoid Eating Papaya?

While papaya is loaded with goodness, it can have the opposite reaction for people with heart problems and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Papaya contains laxative properties that might lead to uterine contractions, making it bad for pregnant women. On the other hand, the compound called papain in the fruit may slow down the heart rate, causing various cardiovascular risks.

How Much Papaya Should You Eat in a Day?

A bowl of papaya is considered enough to add all its nutrients to your daily diet. Consuming it in excess may have a laxative effect, leading to an upset stomach, vomiting, and even diarrhoea at times. Hence, it is important to maintain moderation in all things to make the most of it.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.