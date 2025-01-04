Winter brings with it chilly weather and a craving for warm, hearty dishes that comfort our souls. Be it a steaming bowl of soup, a rich curry, or a cosy one-pot meal – there's something about warm dishes that feel like a hug. But what if you could whip up something easy, wholesome and packed with flavours? Another bonus? It's made with leftover rice. So, roll up your sleeves and get ready to make delicious Moringa Coconut Rice. This vibrant and delicious recipe is packed with the nutty flavour and nutritional power of coconut and moringa. So, what are you waiting for? Let's learn how you can make this simple and tasty rice recipe in just 10 minutes.





Also Read:Did You Know? This Easy Trick Makes Leftover Rice As Good As New!

Photo: iStock



What Makes Moringa Coconut Rice a Must-Have?

Moringa coconut rice is your go-to dish for a quick and satisfying meal. It's super simple to prepare, requires minimal kitchen ingredients, and only a few simple steps. The best part is that this recipe uses leftover rice from the fridge, minimising food waste and maximising flavour. The subtle aroma of coconut paired with moringa's earthy tones creates a dish loved by kids and adults alike. Whether you're short on time or planning a wholesome lunchbox, this recipe is perfect for you.

How Does Moringa Benefit Your Body?

Moringa, the star ingredient of this dish, is a powerhouse of nutrition, making it a must-have during winter.

Packed with Vitamins Humble moringa is packed with vitamins A, C, and calcium, boosting immunity and bone health. High in Antioxidants Moringa helps combat free radicals, which in turn reduces inflammation and oxidative stress in your body. Supports Digestion Since moringa is high in fibre, it helps keep your digestive system smooth and happy, supporting gut health. Promotes Healthy Skin Thanks to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, moringa leaves are perfect for achieving smooth, glowing skin.

Photo: Pexels

How to Make Moringa Coconut Rice | Coconut Rice Recipes

Making moringa coconut rice at home is pretty easy. This recipe was shared on Instagram by content creator and chef @chefvinnyshukla. To make it:

Prepare Tempering: In a pan, heat some coconut oil. Once hot, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add one tablespoon of chana dal and one tablespoon of urad dal, and let it brown. Cook Moringa: Once done, add grated ginger, green chillies, red chillies, hing, and one cup of fresh moringa. Add salt to the ingredients and sauté until the mixture shrinks and loses its rawness. Combine Ingredients: In the same pan, add grated coconut, rice, and salt. Give it a good mix and check for seasoning. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Rice It Up! 4 Incredible Health Benefits Of Kanji Or Rice Water





Will you try this moringa coconut rice recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.