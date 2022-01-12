Bhumi Pednekar has set a mark in the film industry ever since her very first film. She made news with her unconventional character in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' but gracefully lost all that weight for the next role, thanks to her dedicated workout regime and clean eating habits. Bhumi is a known proponent of healthy living and is often seen flaunting her fitness streak on her social media profiles. However, the actress doesn't shy away from indulging to her heart's content every once in a while. If you follow the actress on Instagram, you must have seen that Bhumi's profile is equally crowded with drool-worthy food posts and the many gastronomic adventures she enjoys. Bhumi's sister Samiksha recently shared a video on Instagram and it is all the proof we need to know that the Pednekar sisters take their indulgences very seriously. The video shows a recap of the year gone by and it is making us drool with jealousy.





Morning coffee to start the day and a look at all your food adventures from the year gone by, what a way to start the week, right? Bhumi shared an Image on her Instagram story of the steaming hot coffee that she started her day with, take a look at it here:

Bhumi Pedenekar uploads a picture of her morning coffee

Next, she reposted her sister Samiksha's Instagram reel and it consisted of the two of them having fun in their many vacations, with decadent food being a constant in those short clips. We get many glimpses of Bhumi giving in to her foodie side, from gobbling pizza in a cycle to enjoying exotic desserts, the Pednekar sisters had a gala time and this reel is all the proof you need. Samiksha captioned the video, "One of the best#2021, I am grateful". Take a look at it here:





Bhumi had recently uploaded another similar video on her profile, It was a short clip of her travels around the world, and what shines throughout the video is all the delicious foods that the actor can be seen biting into. Starting from waffles, ice creams, churros, creamy cheesecakes to tortilla and cheesy fondues, the video has got it all! She captioned the video, writing "I travel to eat, 0% guilt and 100% happiness" with hashtags like #foodie and #mykindaparty along with a big giggly emoji. Look at the video here:

It goes without saying Bhumi and her sister had a year to remember; we cannot wait to see more of their foodie adventures in the coming days.