We are all set to celebrate Mother's Day On 9th May 2021, and what better way to celebrate than gifting a smart kitchen appliance to make her daily chores easier. Yes, you heard us. We agree, there's no comparison to the food prepared in mother's kitchen. In fact, mom-made food is comfort for all. But what we often fail to realise is the extreme hard-work she puts to prepare each and every dish. Hence, this mother's day, let's get her something to make life easy and smooth. Confused with what to gift? Fret not, we have got you covered here.





We handpicked 5 smart kitchen appliances that can be a great addition to your mother's kitchen. Take a look:





1. Microwave Oven:





Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven





By now, we all know how important microwave oven is in our daily lives. From baking cakes to cooking foods and heating them- a microwave oven does it all. Hence, we found you this microwave oven by Bajaj that comes with timer and helps you understand once the cooking is complete.





2. Multi-Purpose Rice Cooker:





Wonderchef Nutri-Pot





What if we tell you we found an appliance that can do the cooking automatically? Interesting, right? Check out this Nutri-Pot by Wonderchef that helps you cook rice, soup, pressure cook dal, steam momos, idli and more. This multi-purpose rice cooker is a must have in every kitchen.





3. Food Processor:





Inalsa Food Processor





Cutting and chopping vegetables, mincing meat, grating ginger etc are few of the important steps in cooking. Doing the job manually can often be tedious and time taking. Hence, we found this food processor by Inalsa that can help you in multiple ways on a regular basis. Besides cutting and chopping, a food processor also helps you prepare batter for cakes and pancakes, make fruit and vegetable juices and knead dough for roti. Give it a try.





4. Coffee Machine:





Morphy Richards Coffee Maker





If your mom is a coffee lover, then this gift is just ideal for her. This coffee maker by Morphy Richards helps you prepare café-like espresso and cappuccino in no time. Take a look.





5. Toaster:





Philips Daily Collection Pop-up Toaster





Mornings can be really busy for all, especially mothers. From preparing breakfast to finishing daily chores before heading to work - she has to manage it all. Hence, we found this toaster that you can buy this Mother's Day and help her prepare bread toast every morning. It has an automatic pop-up option that makes it easy to use for all.





Check out these options and let us know which one you selected for your mother.





Happy Mother's Day 2021!





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.