Mother's Day 2020: 5 Yummy Cake Recipes To Brighten Up Mom's Day!

Mother's Day 2020: These cake recipes are easy and delicious!

Mother's Day is being celebrated world over on Sunday, 10th May, 2020. It is a day to take some time out for the one person who is the reason for our existence and who we love more than anyone. Whether you pamper your mother with an at-home spa session, or treat her to her favourite movie online with a bowl of butter-flavoured popcorn - the ball is in your court to make the day special for your mother. Since going out is not an option currently, we shortlisted some luscious cake recipes that you can bake for your mother. These are easy recipes that can be made within a short span of time with basic ingredients that are easily available at home or at your local grocery store.





Mother's Day: 5 Cake Recipes To Make At Home For Mommy Dearest

1. Eggless Truffle Cake





Truffle cake is an all-time favourite with layers of chocolatey goodness. This recipe is for an eggless chocolate truffle cake with a decadent chocolate sponge cake topped with a dreamy layer of dark chocolate ganache. Indulgence doesn't get better than this!





Chocolate truffle is a much loved decadent treat.

2. Jowar Banana Cake with Salted Caramel Sauce





This cake is wholesome and satiating in more ways than one. First, it uses absolutely no processed flour or maida and substitutes it with jowar and wheat flour instead. Further, the use of banana makes the cake rich by itself. The salted caramel sauce is literally the icing on the cake for this amazingly delicious recipe.





3. Mango Cheesecake





The cheesecake holds a special place in our heart, and so does the summer fruit mango - and when they come together, it's truly the best of both worlds! This mango cheesecake is a divine pleasure that you have got to treat your mother to.





Mango cheesecake spells indulgence with every bite.

4. Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake





If your mom loves spicy in her cooking, we bet she'd love this spicy cake too! This delectable almond banana jaggery cake is a delightful recipe made with goodness of cinnamon, almonds, banana and buttermilk. Pro tip: it's also a great way to use overripe bananas lying at home, thus making your mother even more proud!





5. Carrot Cake





The classic carrot cake recipe is truly a winner when it comes to quick and easy baking. Grated carrots, cinnamon, walnuts and castor sugar come together in this recipe that can be paired with anything from tea to coffee. It can also be a great post-dinner indulgence on Mother's day!





Carrot cake is a luscious cake with simple ingredients.

The best part about these cakes are that they can be made by even someone who isn't typically used to baking. Baking one of the simplest cooking methods that can be practiced by beginners as well.





PS: Don't worry about the results of your baking experiment, your mom would appreciate your effort anyway!





Happy Mother's Day 2020!