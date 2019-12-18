Move Over Amritsari Kulcha; Wow Your Punjabi Guests With This Unique Beetroot Kulcha

Beetroot kulcha tastes as good as any other regular kulcha.

Amritsari kulcha is a legendary Punjabi food item, which deserves all the admiration it has been getting till date. Different variations of kulchas have made their way in and out of decades, and they win people's hearts over and over again. Here's another new, unique variation of kulcha, which is just as exciting. Beetroot kulcha is something that will spring up a delightful surprise on your Punjabi guests who have always sworn by the evergreen Amritsari kulcha. Beetroot or chukandar (as known in Hindi) is a vibrant food with its deep pink colour. Mostly eaten as salad or juiced for making vegetable juice, beetroot can be fashioned into some other delicious foods as well; this beetroot kulcha for instance.





Just like all other kulchas, you can pair this beetroot kulcha with raita, chutney, chane, aloo ki sabzi or any other curry of your choice. This kulcha tastes just as great, plus, brings in a bout of healthfulness to your meal. Beetroot is known to be a nutrient-dense food, rich in anti-oxidants, fibre, vitamin C and other minerals. Although, it contains a good amount of natural sugar, it is a low calorie and low fat food.





Do we need any more reason to make this incredible kulcha at home right away?





Beetroots also known as beets are commonly used in many cuisines all over the world.







Beetroot Kulcha Recipe -

Ingredients -

1 cup of all-purpose flour (maida)

1 beetroot

1 onion

Half teaspoon baking powder

Half teaspoon baking soda

Half teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons yogurt

A bunch of coriander leaves

1 tablespoon oil



Method -

Combine beetroot, onion and sugar and blend thoroughly, preferably in a grinder. Then add the flour, yogurt, salt, oil baking powder, baking soda, coriander leaves and blend again.

Add some water and knead soft and smooth dough. When done, place a wet muslin cloth over the dough, covering it completely. Let the dough sit for at least half an hour.

Next, heat a non-stick pan and slather some oil on it. Roll out rotis from the dough and cook them over the pan just like you cook parathas.

Top the kulcha with some butter and serve it hot with your choice of accompaniments.



The beetroot kulcha is sure to be a hit at the next dinner part you'll host. Impress your friends and family with your culinary flair and give them a unique dining experience that they will remember for a long time.









