SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Move Over Bun Tikki And Samosa, This Kasauli Kiosk Is Selling Gulab Jamun In A Bun!

Move Over Bun Tikki And Samosa, This Kasauli Kiosk Is Selling Gulab Jamun In A Bun!

Gulab jamuns slid in between buns, and fried till perfection. This stellar fusion dish is a hot-seller in Kasauli

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 25, 2019 15:34 IST

Reddit
Move Over Bun Tikki And Samosa, This Kasauli Kiosk Is Selling Gulab Jamun In A Bun!

The Heritage Street in Kasauli is brimming with culinary hotspots that you won't want to miss.

There's something about the hills and the nippy air that makes us want to grab a bite of all things hot and greasy. Momos, noodles, parathas, we want all our hill essentials fried and piping hot. If you are planning a trip to Kasauli this weekend or anytime soon, make sure you do not leave your foodie side behind. The Heritage Street in Kasauli is brimming with culinary hotspots that you won't want to miss. Narinder Sweets is one such haunt for all your fried cravings. Apart from samosas, jalebis, chole and tikkis, this little shop is selling bun gulab jamuns too. What is a bun gulab jamun, you ask? In this one of a kind dish, a pair of bun is slathered over with some chashni (lush sugar syrup) to make it moist. Some fresh gulab jamuns are slid in between the buns, and this unique dessert is then deep fried in oil, cut in fours and served. Is it a dessert or is it a snack? You really have to try it yourself to tell. 

(Also Read: )

Noted Food Blogger and Instagrammer Gurpreet Tikoo tells us, "Narinder Sweets have been selling bun jamuns for 20 years now. The fusion dish is quite a hot-seller among locals and tourists. They also sell your regular bun tikkas and samosa, but bun gulab jamuns took me by surprise too. It's interesting how the dish works in totality, the scrumptious fried dessert is pretty wholesome and pure indulgence."

(Also Read: )



Not a lot of us can warm up to fusion delicacies so easily. We perceive our buns to be served a certain way, and not let anyone touch our gulab jamuns. While it is okay to be particular about your taste and preferences, but there's no harm in trying something new once in a while, especially if you are on a holiday. Chocolate momos, strawberry samosas, gulab jamun cheesecakes, fusion desserts are finding their own cult following of sorts. Would you like to try this delectable deep-fried delicacy? Do let us know in the comments below! Here are all the details:

Where: Lower Mall Road Kasauli Market, Kasauli, Kasauli Tehsil India

Cost For Two: INR 200


 

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Gulab JamunKasauli
This Mexican Bhel Is Nothing Like You've Ever Had Before! See Recipe Video Inside!
This Mexican Bhel Is Nothing Like You've Ever Had Before! See Recipe Video Inside!
High Protein Diet: This Desi Vegetarian Dish Is A Perfect Mix Of Comfort, Health And Flavour
High Protein Diet: This Desi Vegetarian Dish Is A Perfect Mix Of Comfort, Health And Flavour

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 