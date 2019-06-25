Move Over Bun Tikki And Samosa, This Kasauli Kiosk Is Selling Gulab Jamun In A Bun!

The Heritage Street in Kasauli is brimming with culinary hotspots that you won't want to miss.

There's something about the hills and the nippy air that makes us want to grab a bite of all things hot and greasy. Momos, noodles, parathas, we want all our hill essentials fried and piping hot. If you are planning a trip to Kasauli this weekend or anytime soon, make sure you do not leave your foodie side behind. The Heritage Street in Kasauli is brimming with culinary hotspots that you won't want to miss. Narinder Sweets is one such haunt for all your fried cravings. Apart from samosas, jalebis, chole and tikkis, this little shop is selling bun gulab jamuns too. What is a bun gulab jamun, you ask? In this one of a kind dish, a pair of bun is slathered over with some chashni (lush sugar syrup) to make it moist. Some fresh gulab jamuns are slid in between the buns, and this unique dessert is then deep fried in oil, cut in fours and served. Is it a dessert or is it a snack? You really have to try it yourself to tell.





(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Dessert Recipes | Popular Indian Dessert Recipes)





Noted Food Blogger and Instagrammer Gurpreet Tikoo tells us, "Narinder Sweets have been selling bun jamuns for 20 years now. The fusion dish is quite a hot-seller among locals and tourists. They also sell your regular bun tikkas and samosa, but bun gulab jamuns took me by surprise too. It's interesting how the dish works in totality, the scrumptious fried dessert is pretty wholesome and pure indulgence."

(Also Read: Kala Jaam: The Sweet That Looks Like Gulab Jamun But Isn't)











Not a lot of us can warm up to fusion delicacies so easily. We perceive our buns to be served a certain way, and not let anyone touch our gulab jamuns. While it is okay to be particular about your taste and preferences, but there's no harm in trying something new once in a while, especially if you are on a holiday. Chocolate momos, strawberry samosas, gulab jamun cheesecakes, fusion desserts are finding their own cult following of sorts. Would you like to try this delectable deep-fried delicacy? Do let us know in the comments below! Here are all the details:





Where: Lower Mall Road Kasauli Market, Kasauli, Kasauli Tehsil India





Cost For Two: INR 200















