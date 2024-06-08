Mango season is in full swing, and we couldn't be happier. After all, this is the time that all mango lovers eagerly anticipate each year. When they come into season, it goes without saying that you'll want to make the most of them. Whether you're making a refreshing beverage, pickle, or dessert like ice cream or cheesecake, we seize every opportunity to experiment with them. While you may have tried several such recipes, have you ever tried a mango-flavored tiramisu? At first, this may sound strange, but once you try it, you'll be surprised by how incredibly delicious it is. And what better time to experiment than over the weekend? Whip it up this weekend and satisfy your sweet cravings the right way. Check out the recipe below:

What Is Mango Tiramisu?

Mango tiramisu offers an interesting twist to the classic tiramisu. In this dessert, the flavour of mangoes is more prominent than coffee, making it fruity. The ladyfinger biscuits are soaked in coffee syrup and then topped with luscious mango and creamy mascarpone. The combination of mangoes and coffee works wonderfully, giving a unique element to this dessert. You can expect a blend of sweet and tangy flavours in every bite. Mango tiramisu makes for a delicious dessert to enjoy on a hot summer day.

Can You Use Any Other Biscuits Instead of Ladyfinger Biscuits?

Of course! You can prepare mango tiramisu using other varieties of biscuits as well. Ladyfinger biscuits are not easily available everywhere and are also slightly expensive. Instead, you can use regular digestive biscuits as the base for your tiramisu. These biscuits provide a similar texture, and you won't be able to notice any difference between the two. Avoid using any flavoured biscuits.

How To Make Mango Tiramisu | Mango Tiramisu Recipe

Take a heavy-bottomed pan and place 100 gms of sugar and 50 ml of water in it. Bring it to a boil and then set it aside. In a large bowl, mix the egg yolks and slowly add the syrup while consistently whipping until it reaches a cool and thick whipped cream texture. Add the mascarpone to the mixture and incorporate the mango puree. For the coffee syrup, mix Kahlua, instant coffee powder, and sugar in warm water. Allow it to come to room temperature before using. Now, take a serving dish and place the ladyfinger biscuits after soaking them in the coffee mixture. Gently spread the mascarpone-mango mixture on top of the biscuits and add a layer of mango slices. Repeat one more time and refrigerate it for at least 3 hours. Garnish with a sprinkle of cocoa powder and add some fresh mango slices on top. Serve chilled!

Make this irresistible mango tiramisu this weekend and enjoy it with your friends and family. Happy weekend!