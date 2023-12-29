As the winter season embraces us, the local markets around are filled with colourful and nutritious produce. From tangy oranges to healthy green leafy vegetables, this season provides us with the best offerings that keep us warm and cosy in the chilly wind. One of these winter gifts is beets, which are found around us in abundance. From salads to gravies, beetroots have a taste-enhancing power like no other. So, if you are looking for a fun recipe to try with this vibrant red veggie, then beetroot idli fry could be your go-to option. This recipe makes for an excellent breakfast option or a teatime snack that you can enjoy with a warm cup of chai or coffee.





Also Read: Beetroot Benefits: 5 Delicious Ways To Add Beetroot To Your Diet

Beetroots offer a variety of health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock



Why Should You Incorporate Beetroots Into Your Winter Diet?

A nutritious winter vegetable, beetroots are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for your body. Beetroots are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, potassium, folate, and manganese, which are essential for your red blood cells. These vitamins and minerals have antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties, which may also improve your digestive health.

Is Beetroot Idli Healthy?

Yes! Beetroot idli is healthy since it is just raw materials steamed together. While beetroots are high in Vitamin C and iron, rice is a great source of carbohydrates that provide you with energy. The nutrients found in white rice also support the healthy functioning of your bones, nerves, and muscles. Urad dal is rich in fibres, which may help improve digestion. This dal can also help in a smooth bowel movement due to its laxative properties. If you want to make beetroot idli fry healthier, use less oil and try incorporating more veggies in its masala.

Beetroot idli fry is easy-to-make and delicious!

Photo Credit: Instagram/@manohar_cook

How To Make Beetroot Idli Fry: Recipe To Make Beetroot Idli Fry

In two separate bowls, rinse and soak rice and dal. Set it aside for 6-7 hours. After they are soaked, grind them in a blender until they are smooth as a paste. You can use a little water in intervals to make sure the dal and rice blend is lump-free. Let them ferment overnight. In a blender, put the chopped beetroot and make a fine paste out of it. You can add 1-2 teaspoons of water to ensure the paste is smooth.





After the idli batter gets fermented overnight, add the beetroot paste along with some salt. Make sure that you mix it well so that the batter has a beautiful pink colour. If the batter seems too thick, add 1/4 cup of water to it and mix well. Grease the idli plates with ghee or oil and pour the beetroot batter into it. Place the mould in the steamer and steam-cook the idlis for 15-20 minutes. Allow the idlis to cool down a bit before removing them from the mould.





In a pan, heat some oil or ghee. To this, add mustard and cumin seeds and allow them to splutter. Then add chopped onion and curry leaves, and mix well. Add the rest of the spices, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, and slit green chillies. Cook until the onions lose their rawness and become translucent. At this point, you can also raise the spice levels by adding a bit of garam masala. Mix well.





In the meantime, take out the beetroot idlis from the mould and cut each into four pieces. Toss the beetroot idli pieces in the pan and give it a good mix so that it's well-coated with the masala. Cook the idlis until they are golden brown and slightly crispy on the edges. Garnish them with coriander leaves, and voila! Your beetroot idli fry is ready to serve! You can serve these idlis with peanut or coconut chutney!





Read the full recipe here





Also Read: Suffering From Low Blood Pressure? Limit Your Beetroot Consumption Now