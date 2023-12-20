Winter is that time when our cravings for comfort food take centre stage. While Punjabi Sarso ke Saag and Makki ki Roti usually steal the spotlight, there's a lesser-known gem from Rajasthan that deserves a spot on your winter menu - the delightful Rajasthani Makki Ki Masala Bati. Sure, we all love the classics, but why not step out of the familiar zone and give this tasty and wholesome masala baati a try? Paired with some protein-packed dal, it's not just a meal; it's a simple yet flavorful ode to Rajasthani culinary traditions. Feeling a bit adventurous? Pair it with kadhi, chutney, gatte, or saag for a full-on winter feast.





Why Consuming Maize Flour Is A Healthy Choice? Health Benefits of Maize Flour:

Maize flour isn't just gluten-free; it's a blessing for those with gluten intolerance. Packed with fibre, it's your secret weapon for improved digestion and weight loss. The warming effect? Perfect for keeping the winter chill at bay. And let's not forget the omega fatty acids, quietly working to reduce the risk of heart attacks. Make maize flour your winter diet sidekick; your body will thank you later.





What Is Rajasthani Masala Makki Ki Baati?







This isn't your average maize roti; this is a culinary masterpiece. Picture this: a dough infused with green chilli, garlic, ginger, and a symphony of spices like coriander, red chilli, cumin, salt, coriander powder, and asafoetida. Some culinary maestros even toss in spinach or fenugreek leaves for an extra nutritional punch. The bati, made with finesse, is then roasted in a Bati special oven, a touch of oil or ghee completing the transformation.











Now, imagine pairing these golden globes of goodness with Panchmela dal - a protein powerhouse concoction of five pulses. The result? A taste explosion that will have you reaching for seconds. (For the Panchmela Dal recipe, click here.)





How To Make Rajasthani Masala Makki Ki Baati:







Want to steal the spotlight at your winter gatherings? Follow these steps to craft your own Rajasthani masala makki ki baati:











In a large vessel, mix 2 cups of maize flour with green chilli, garlic, ginger paste, red chilli, green coriander, cumin, carom seeds, salt, oil, and finely chopped onion.











Knead a soft dough by adding lukewarm water to the flour mixture.











Heat the Bati special oven while shaping the dough into round baatis.











Once the oven is ready, place the baatis on the grate, cover them, and cook them thoroughly on both sides.











Serve these piping hot baatis with chutney, kadhi, or dal, generously drizzled with ghee.











Feeling experimental? Try making baatis in a pressure cooker or oven.











This winter, don't just settle for the ordinary roti routine. Dive into the rich tapestry of Rajasthani cuisine with the magic of maize flour. Your taste buds will thank you for this culinary adventure!