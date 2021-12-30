Any occasion is incomplete without paneer, isn't it? Every paneer dish, whether it is the main course or snack, is always the star of the vegetarian spread. It is because Indians love paneer! The soft and tender paneer, when bathed in flavourful masalas, makes for a delicious and indulgent dish. Paneer dishes are in generally easy to make, and that is why people prefer to make them more often. That's not all, we love paneer so much that besides making delicious curries, we also use it as a garnish for chole bhature and pav bhaji! Our love for paneer has helped us find a unique and delicious paneer curry that will become your next favourite - dahi paneer. As the name suggests, the key ingredient to make the gravy for this creamy paneer curry is yoghurt. The paneer is first tossed in spices and pan-fried, then cooked in a flavourful, spicy yogurt gravy.





Also Read: Watch: Egg Pani Puri Is The New Bizarre Combination That Is Making The Internet Cringe

Dahi Paneer Recipe: How To Make Dahi Paneer

In a bowl, toss paneer cubes in turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt. Pan-fry the paneer and keep it aside. Whisk yoghurt with coriander powder, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and cashew nut paste. Set aside.

Heat oil in a pan, saute dry red chillies, cardamom, cloves cumin seeds, ginger and garlic. Pour the yoghurt into the pan, keep stirring it to avoid the yoghurt from curdling. Add the paneer cubes, let them cook in the gravy. Season it with salt and kasuri methi.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Dahi Paneer.





Serve this creamy paneer curry with steaming hot rice and you will get a delicious and wholesome meal. You can also pair it with roti.





Sounds easy, right? Make this dahi paneer at home and impress your friends and family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.









