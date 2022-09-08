Bengali cuisine offers unarguably some of the richest foods in our country! This regional cuisine is an incredible treat for a foodie. We cannot get enough of Kolkata's dynamic street food scene, the delectable range of desserts, and mouthwatering curries. Although we are familiar with delicacies like macher jhol, kasundi eggs, mishti doi, and more, there is much more to discover. So, to introduce you to yet another delicious Bengali recipe, here we have a recipe for Murgir Jhol (Bengali Chicken Curry). We Indians love eating flavourful, spicy chicken curry. We adore their hot and spicy flavour! In fact, we argue about who will get the last serving at family gatherings. So, trying out a new recipe for chicken curry from Bengal is a must!





In this recipe, you only need everyday spices and herbs. Nothing fancy is required. Plus, the hearty flavours of cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom give it a warm kick that is perfect for any day. In this recipe, we have also made use of potatoes to make it more fulfilling. Once it is cooked, pair this luscious murgir jhol with a plate of steaming rice and chopped onions! So, without further ado, let us check out the recipe for this dish!





Chicken curry is made in different ways in our country.

Murgir Jhol Recipe: Here's How To Make Murgir Jhol

First, take a kadai and add mustard oil to it. Throw in soaked red chillies, ginger, and garlic. Now cook till the smell goes away. Add bay leaves, cloves, and onions, and cook for five minutes. Now add the potatoes. Next, take some yoghurt and mix it with red chilli powder, cinnamon, cardamom, pepper, and salt. Add this to the kadai and mix well. Add the chicken pieces with some water and let it simmer. Once done, take it out and serve!





For the full recipe of murgir jhol, click here.





Try out this yummy recipe and let us know how you found its taste!