We all know the struggle of waking up early in the morning. But what's even more challenging than this is deciding upon the breakfast. As we try to look for various quick recipes, the one thing that always comes to our mind is the poha. This much-loved breakfast is easy and quick to make. With just a few things, a delicious bowl of poha is ready in just 20 minutes. And the best part about this recipe is that even the most inexperienced person in the kitchen can't go wrong with it. However, if you want to give your regular poha a new twist, here we bring you a recipe of murmura poha! As the name suggests, in this recipe, the regular flattened rice is replaced with puffed rice but the procedure of making poha remains the same. Since this recipe is made using puffed rice, it also has several health benefits. Check them out below:

Health Benefits Of Puffed Rice

1. Helps To Build Immunity

Puffed rice can help to strengthen the immune system, fight microbes, and protect the body from various infections. This is because puff rice is antioxidants, minerals, and nutrients.





2. Helps In Weight Loss





Puffed rice also makes a great option for people trying to lose weight since it is light and low in calories. The abundance of fibre and essential nutrients found in puffed rice satisfies hunger and prevents overeating.

3. Maintain Blood Pressure

Because of its low sodium content, puffed rice is known to help to maintain blood pressure levels actively.

4. Helps In Strengthening Bones

Puffed rice is high in calcium, iron, vitamin D, thiamine, riboflavin, and fibre, which promotes bone cell growth and regeneration.

5. Aids In Digestion

This desi snacking option, known as a powerful digestive stimulant, aids in the breakdown of food particles in the stomach and intestine and promotes digestive juices' secretion.





So, with these benefits of puffed rice, let us see how to make murmura poha!

Here Is The Recipe of Murmura Poha | Easy Poha Recipe

First, take a murmura and wash it gently. Now in a pan, heat some oil, add curry leaves, peanuts, chopped onion, tomato, potato turmeric powder, red chilli powder and mix. Cook it till the veggies turn soft. Now toss in the murmura and add salt. Combine again. Once done, serve it in a bowl and enjoy!





For the full recipe of murmura poha, click here.





Make this yummy breakfast recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!