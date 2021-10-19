We all love to indulge in South Indian meals and perhaps have explored almost every South Indian restaurant in our city, right? And we are sure we have all survived on those lip-smacking south Indian lunch and dinner platters on more days than we can remember. However, it's not uncommon to not know the names or recipes of those iconic dishes that we devour on a daily basis, for instance, did you know that the spicy and flavourful dry masala you are served with idli is called podi? And if you thought it is some secret time-consuming recipe that these restaurants are hiding from you, it is in fact one of the easiest south Indian masalas that you can make at home for your everyday consumption. Made with different dal, garlic, and spices, these dry masalas add an edge to your simple dal chawal platter and make It much more flavourful. What we have here today is a similar recipe, but with tenfolds the benefit. It is a drumstick leaves podi and is known as Mururngai Keerai Podi, which translates to drumsticks leaf podi.

Moringa plant is known as 'Miracle Moringa'

Moringa (Drumstick) plant is often referred to as 'miracle moringa' given the gamut of health benefits it has to offer. From the leaves to the bark, to the fruit and the roots, it is said that the entire plant can be used for its medicinal properties. Given its many health benefits, this murungai podi will be a delicious and healthy addition to your everyday diet.

Health benefits of Moringa Leaves:

By now, we are well aware of the fact that what we eat has a direct effect on our physical and mental health. And it is also much easier to make slow and gradual changes in your everyday diet rather than drastic dietary changes once it's too late. Add this moringa leaves powder into your everyday diet to help maintain and improve many health conditions.





1. Moringa Leaves contain an antioxidant called chlorogenic acid that acts as a natural fat burner and also helps in balancing the blood sugar levels which is linked to your metabolism.











2. Moringa leaf helps prevent wrinkles and free radical damage to the skin. Moringa may help firm up your facial skin and also help reduce wrinkles and blemishes, making you look younger.











3. Consuming moringa powder may help purify your blood of toxins. This helps with clear and healthy skin, improves overall health, and promotes weight loss.











4. The vitamin C content of the plant will save you from various infections, boosting the overall immune system of the body.











5. Moringa powder is highly nutritious and full of minerals and antioxidants. It is said that moringa leaves contain three times more iron than spinach. And everyday consumption helps fight tiredness and fatigue and gives a boost of energy.

It is said that every part of the Moringa plant is edible and has health benefits

Now that you know the benefits of the 'Miracle Moringa', here is how you can make the moring leaf podi and include it in your everyday diet.

How To Make Murungai Podi l Murungain Podi Recipe:

In a pan heat little oil and roast chana dal, garlic, red chilies, and black pepper. Take these off the heat once the color slightly changes. Wash moringa leaves and let them dry properly before roasting in the same pan. Mix everything together and grind into a coarse powder. Serve with idli or dosa and enjoy your daily dose of nutrition.





(Also read: Skin Care: 6 Reasons To Add Drumstick Or Moringa To Your Beauty Regime) Try the recipe and let us know how it turns out, in the comment below.