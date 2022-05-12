Over the last few years, mushroom has gained a lot of popularity. Earlier, people were sceptical about its usage and cooking methods. But when recipes started to roll out, and we liked their taste, there was no looking back! From making mushroom tikka to tossing it between our stir fry or pasta, we have indeed come to love the taste of these edible fungi. So, if you are also a fan of the same, it is time to give the mushrooms a new look and flavour with this recipe of mushroom ghee roast! As the name suggests, the mushrooms are made in the famous South Indian ghee roast style in this recipe. This style of cooking traditionally comes from Mangalore. It is made with roasted meat and vegetables that have been cooked till crispy and velvety in a pool of masalas and ghee. The dish, which is heavy on ghee, is a fragrant treat. The ghee roast dishes are ideal for those who prefer their meal with a lot of chillies and spices.





Once you make this recipe, you can choose to pair it with a parotta. However, if you find it a bit difficult to make, then a tandoori roti/naan also works! This recipe is perfect for making on the day when you want to have something spicy or surprise your family with a new taste! So, what are you waiting for? Check out the full recipe for this dish below:

Mushroom Ghee Roast Recipe: Here's How To Make Mushroom Ghee Roast

Combine the mushrooms with yoghurt, turmeric powder, and lemon juice in a dish. Then add dry red chillies, peppercorns, cloves, methi seeds, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds to a pan over medium heat. Dry roast for about five minutes. Add the roasted spices, garlic cloves, and tamarind paste to the mixer jar and blend into a smooth paste with a little water. Heat a kadai, on medium flame. To this, add the ghee and curry leaves. Next, add in the marinated mushrooms along with the marinade and cook. When mushrooms look cooked, throw in the ghee roast masala, jaggery and mix. Once done, serve and enjoy!





Click here for the full recipe of mushroom ghee roast recipe.





Make this delight at home, and let us know how you liked its taste!